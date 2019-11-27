What to expect for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020
SMi Reports: Agenda overview for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 in LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is scheduled to take place on the 21st – 22nd April 2020, in London. As a highly appraised conference running for over a decade, this year’s event looks to further highlight the technological innovations in air mission planning as well as the challenges it will face through these advancements.
The two-day agenda will be offering an all-inclusive agenda, which will incorporate key government personnel and military figures such as commanding officers, senior leaders, operators and industry experts speaking on mission planning from the rotary to fast-jet perspective. Next April’s conference will concentrate on the technological elements of air mission planning in which maximising air power will be a heavy topic of discussion from senior representatives, as delegates can expect to learn and collaborate with organisations from around the world.
For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 13th December. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR2
Snapshot of 2020’s agenda:
Day One - 21st April 2020
8.30 Registration & Coffee
9.00 Chairman's Opening Remarks
Group Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command
9.10 Planning Across Domains: Creating Comprehensive MDC2 Systems to Maximise Operational Effectiveness
Group Captain Richard Yates, Chief of Staff, Royal Air Force
9.50 Supporting Polish Air Power through Developing Mission Specific Solutions and Integrating New Technology
Brigadier General Ireneusz Nowak*, 2nd Tactical Air Wind Commander , Polish Air Forces
10.30 Morning Coffee
11.00 Session Reserved for Sponsor
11.40 Mission Planning Software Strategic Roadmap
Colonel Jason Avram*, Chief, Airspace Mission Planning Division, US Air Force, United States Air Force
12.20 Analysing the Modernisation Programmes of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Challenges of 5th Generation Integration
Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Wing Commander, 22 Wing North Bay, Royal Canadian Air Force
1.00 Networking Lunch
2.00 Integrating Heterogeneous System of Systems in Mission Planning Time using STITCHES
Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, SoSITE Program Manager, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
2.40 Air Mission Planning in the Belgian Air Component — Assessing the Ongoing Modernisation Programmes in Creating a More Cohesive Operation
Lieutenant Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, AirC4ISR/MQ-9B Project Officer, Belgian Air Force
3.20 Afternoon Tea
3.50 Session Reserved for Sponsor
4.30 Projecting Global Air Power and Support to the Warfighter Across Mission Directives to Guarantee Air, Space and Information Superiority
Lieutenant Colonel Aarron S. Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C
5.10 Looking to the Future — Effective Strategies for Ensuring New Developments are Readily Available to the Warfighter
Mr Kenneth L Kash, Chief Combat Air Forces Mission Planning - CAF, US Air Force
5.50 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day One
Group Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command
Day Two - 22nd April 2020
8.30 Registration & Coffee
9.00 Chairman's Opening Remarks
Group Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command
9.10 Optimising Air Power Through Maximising Connectivity between 4.5 Generation Platforms and Mission Planning Systems
Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief, Plans Division, French Air Force
9.50 Air Mission Planning across Platforms as a means of Providing Support to Combat Personnel
Colonel David Radomski, Director, Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office, US Air Force
10.30 Morning Coffee
11.00 Session Reserved for Sponsor
11.40 Principles in the Conservation of Momentum: Transitional Planning from Coalitions to Alliances
Colonel Mark Ciero, Director, USAFE-United Kingdom & Commander, Det 1-UK, US Air Forces Europe and Africa
12.20 Networking Lunch
1.20 Mission Planning from the Ground — The JALO Perspective and the Requirements for Directing Combat Aircraft from a Forward Position
Wing Commander Jason Wells, SO1 Equipment Capability, JALO
2.00 Analysing the Uplifts Gained from the NATO AWACS Final Lifetime Extension Programme (FLEP)
Colonel (ret'd) George Riebling, Deputy General Manager, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Programme Management Agency (NAPMA)
2.40 Afternoon Tea
3.10 The Use of Tactical Simulators in Pre-Deployment Training and Preparations for Missions Abroad
Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Balla, Chief of INTEL, Hungarian Defence Force 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base
3.50 Assessing the Rotary Specific Procedures and Systems Required for Effective Mission Planning Operations and the Requirements for Effective Coordination Across Domains
Flight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU
4.30 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day Two
Group Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command
The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR2
Air Mission Planning and Support
21st – 22nd April 2020
St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UK
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748
For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112
For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.
