What to expect for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020

Air Mission Planning 2020

SMi Reports: Agenda overview for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is scheduled to take place on the 21st – 22nd April 2020, in London. As a highly appraised conference running for over a decade, this year’s event looks to further highlight the technological innovations in air mission planning as well as the challenges it will face through these advancements.The two-day agenda will be offering an all-inclusive agenda, which will incorporate key government personnel and military figures such as commanding officers, senior leaders, operators and industry experts speaking on mission planning from the rotary to fast-jet perspective. Next April’s conference will concentrate on the technological elements of air mission planning in which maximising air power will be a heavy topic of discussion from senior representatives, as delegates can expect to learn and collaborate with organisations from around the world.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 13th December. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR2 Day One - 21st April 20208.30 Registration & Coffee9.00 Chairman's Opening RemarksGroup Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command9.10 Planning Across Domains: Creating Comprehensive MDC2 Systems to Maximise Operational EffectivenessGroup Captain Richard Yates, Chief of Staff, Royal Air Force9.50 Supporting Polish Air Power through Developing Mission Specific Solutions and Integrating New TechnologyBrigadier General Ireneusz Nowak*, 2nd Tactical Air Wind Commander , Polish Air Forces10.30 Morning Coffee11.00 Session Reserved for Sponsor11.40 Mission Planning Software Strategic RoadmapColonel Jason Avram*, Chief, Airspace Mission Planning Division, US Air Force, United States Air Force12.20 Analysing the Modernisation Programmes of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Challenges of 5th Generation IntegrationColonel Mark Lachapelle, Wing Commander, 22 Wing North Bay, Royal Canadian Air Force1.00 Networking Lunch2.00 Integrating Heterogeneous System of Systems in Mission Planning Time using STITCHESLieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, SoSITE Program Manager, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)2.40 Air Mission Planning in the Belgian Air Component — Assessing the Ongoing Modernisation Programmes in Creating a More Cohesive OperationLieutenant Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, AirC4ISR/MQ-9B Project Officer, Belgian Air Force3.20 Afternoon Tea3.50 Session Reserved for Sponsor4.30 Projecting Global Air Power and Support to the Warfighter Across Mission Directives to Guarantee Air, Space and Information SuperiorityLieutenant Colonel Aarron S. Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C5.10 Looking to the Future — Effective Strategies for Ensuring New Developments are Readily Available to the WarfighterMr Kenneth L Kash, Chief Combat Air Forces Mission Planning - CAF, US Air Force5.50 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day OneGroup Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces CommandDay Two - 22nd April 20208.30 Registration & Coffee9.00 Chairman's Opening RemarksGroup Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command9.10 Optimising Air Power Through Maximising Connectivity between 4.5 Generation Platforms and Mission Planning SystemsColonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief, Plans Division, French Air Force9.50 Air Mission Planning across Platforms as a means of Providing Support to Combat PersonnelColonel David Radomski, Director, Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office, US Air Force10.30 Morning Coffee11.00 Session Reserved for Sponsor11.40 Principles in the Conservation of Momentum: Transitional Planning from Coalitions to AlliancesColonel Mark Ciero, Director, USAFE-United Kingdom & Commander, Det 1-UK, US Air Forces Europe and Africa12.20 Networking Lunch1.20 Mission Planning from the Ground — The JALO Perspective and the Requirements for Directing Combat Aircraft from a Forward PositionWing Commander Jason Wells, SO1 Equipment Capability, JALO2.00 Analysing the Uplifts Gained from the NATO AWACS Final Lifetime Extension Programme (FLEP)Colonel (ret'd) George Riebling, Deputy General Manager, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Programme Management Agency (NAPMA)2.40 Afternoon Tea3.10 The Use of Tactical Simulators in Pre-Deployment Training and Preparations for Missions AbroadLieutenant Colonel Tibor Balla, Chief of INTEL, Hungarian Defence Force 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base3.50 Assessing the Rotary Specific Procedures and Systems Required for Effective Mission Planning Operations and the Requirements for Effective Coordination Across DomainsFlight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU4.30 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day TwoGroup Captain (ret'd) Bob Daisley, Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces CommandThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR2 Air Mission Planning and Support21st – 22nd April 2020St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. 