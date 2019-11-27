Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships Market Report 2019-2025 by Opportunities, Top Companies and more
A new market study, titled “Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships Market
The global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) for Ships market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sperry Marine Northrop Grumman
Consilium
Furuno Electric
Raytheon
L3 Technologies
Kongsberg Maritime
Transas
NAUDEQ
NORIS Group
Rolls Royce
Wartsila Valmarine
Tokyo Keiki
Marine Technologies
Praxis Automation Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
ARPA Radar
ECDIS System
Tactical Command System
Communication System
Others
Segment by Application
Civil
Military
