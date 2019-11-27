Global Automotive Fabric Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fabric - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Fabric market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.3%.



Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$293.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Acme Mills (USA)

Adient PLC (Ireland)

BMD Private Limited (India)

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Chori Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cmi Enterprises Inc. (USA)

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA (Spain)

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited (United Kingdom)

Lear Corporation (USA)

Martur Automotive Seating Systems (Turkey)

Moriden America Inc. (USA)

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (USA)

Seiren Co., Ltd. (Japan)

SRF Ltd. (India)

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Takata Corporation (Japan)

Tb Kawashima Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tenowo GmbH (Germany)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan)

Trevira GmbH (Germany)

Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Fabric: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles: A Major Growth Driver

Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market Growth

Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018

Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select Countries

Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in Automotive Fabric Market

Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics market

Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for Lightweight Fabrics

Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments

Product Overview

Automotive Fabric: An Introduction

Automotive Fabric by Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twabam

