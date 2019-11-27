Food Spray Drying Equipments Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Food Spray Drying Equipments Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Food Spray Drying Equipments Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Food Spray Drying Equipments Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

‘Spray drying’ refers to the process by which a liquid or part-solid substance is converted into a solid granulate. This is achieved by subjecting the substance to heated air which causes it to rapidly dry, resulting in a powdery residue. Heat-reactive products such as milk powder, infant formula, coffee powder, food concentrates, flavoring agents etc. are produced using food spray drying equipment. It is widely employed in industries such as dairy and food processing.

In 2018, the value of the international market for spray drying equipment (of which food spray drying equipment forms a significant part) as a whole was estimated to be USD 4.6 billion. It is forecasted to increase at a compounded annual growth of 6.8% till 2025. The expansion is expected to be on account of the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals, longer sell-by dates for processed food products, and practical and useful food products. However, environmental and cost concerns may act as a restraint on market expansion.

The food spray drying equipment requires substantial capital outlay, with maintenance cost and energy consumption also on the higher end. It also releases noxious gases with corresponding negative impact on the environment. But advances and innovations in technology are helping manufacturers to not only address these concerns, but also expand the market. The overall forecast for the global market is robust.

Segmentation

The food spray drying equipment market can be segmented by type, application, and region. By type, it includes: nozzle atomizer spray dryer, rotary atomizer spray dryer, closed loop spray dryer, fluidized spray dryer, centrifugal spray dryer, and others. The largest market share is held by nozzle atomizer spray dryer at over 40% of the global market. This is because of its adaptability and flexibility as it can be operated with different nozzle fittings. They also consume less energy and are less expensive.

The application covers dairy products, fruit and vegetable products, carbohydrate products, fish and meat proteins, and others. The largest application segment is food and dairy, and it is estimated to grow even further

The market for food spray drying equipment includes North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, etc.), the Middle East, Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, etc.), Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt etc.) and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.).

Regional Analysis

The food spray drying equipment market is projected to grow the fastest in the Asia Pacific region. With countries like India, China, and Vietnam continuing to develop economically, the increasing tilt towards processed food, coupled with greater purchasing power, is likely to give a fillip to the market. Further, developing countries are easing regulatory requirements vis-à-vis foreign investment in food and dairy industries which will, in turn, facilitate the installation of the equipment.

North America continues to hold the largest share of the global market. This is due to enhanced investment in, and greater ability to do, research and development in relevant industries, along with early adoption of technological innovations.

Industry News

The leading market players are increasing their geographical presence, particularly in developing countries. A major company has announced plans to install food spray drying equipment in Indonesia and China.

