Coconut Milk and Coconut Milk Derivative Market 2019 Market Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

The global coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. Coconut milk is generally derived from deshelled coconuts possessing several medicinal, functional, and nutritional attributes. The derivatives of coconut milk include cream, milk, syrup, and flour. The high nutritional value of coconut milk has resulted in the inclusion across several Asian cuisines.

The global coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market is likely to attain massive gains, mainly due to the rising incidences of lactose intolerance among the consumers, especially Africa and the APAC. The increased preference of non-dairy products like almond, soy, and coconut milk will augment the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, the surging awareness regarding the benefits of coconut milk will propel the demand for the coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market over the estimated timeframe.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

McCormick & Company Inc. (US)

ThaiCoconut (Thailand)

Goya Foods

Ducoco (Brazil)

Vita Coco (US)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

The Hain Celestial Group (US)

Celebes Coconut Corporation (The Philippines)

Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Thai AGri Foods Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

The surging variety of coconut-derivatives and its associated health benefits has impacted the market positively. Increased application of major derivatives such as, oil and milk will further drive the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the F&B and cosmetic manufacturers are highly investing in R&D activities will enhance the product offering in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The global coconut milk and coconut milk derivatives market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application.

By product type, the coconut milk and coconut milk derivatives market is segmented into cans, bottles, cans, pouches, and others. Of these, the cans segment is predicted to dominate the global market, mainly due to the airtight nature, coupled with a reliable storage option at high temperature. On the other hand, bottles are estimated to decline in the coming years due to the ban on plastic bottles.

The application segment of coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market comprises food service and food retail. Of these, the food retail segment commands the largest share in the global market, mainly due to the easy availability of coconut milk and its derivatives, especially at the supermarket chains.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market spans across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Americas is expected to command the largest market share, with North America attaining the largest market share. The regional growth can be attributed to the increased consumption of coconut derivative products in North America. Moreover, the introduction of new coconut-based products by major market players in the region such as, VitaCoco, coupled with the penchant for healthy products will fuel the growth of the coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market during the forecast period.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to attain a major share of the market, mainly due to the surging trend of veganism, along with the rising demand for healthy products among the global population. Moreover, the prevalence of social media and endorsement by the vegan celebrities will drive the coconut milk and coconut milk derivative market in the region.

Table of Contents

Global Coconut Milk and Coconut Milk Derivative Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Coconut Milk and Coconut Milk Derivative by Manufacturers

4 Coconut Milk and Coconut Milk Derivative by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Coconut Milk and Coconut Milk Derivative Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

