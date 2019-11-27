Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market 2019, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

CAD/CAM stands for computer-aided design or computer-aided manufacturing. This is a widely used platform for designing and producing well-fitting and aesthetic products using the 3D computer-rendered designs. CAD/CAM dentistry is one such field that makes extensive use of this technology for making dental restorations. These include dental prostheses such as tooth crowns, bridges, dentures, and other prosthodontic implants. The dental CAD/CAM materials & systems used to create restorations continue to improve with technological advancements and innovations. These have led to CAD/CAM becoming a more common technology seen in dental practices and laboratories.

Most dental CAD/CAM materials & systems are created via a subtractive 3D rendering process called milling. For this, solid blocks of ceramic or composite resin that closely match the basic shade of the restored teeth are used. Metal alloys like zirconia are also used for this procedure. These materials may also require processing such as baking or sintering following their milling. While the availability of the production technologies for these materials may be a factor for the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market, the rising awareness and demand for these systems make for a prospective venture.

The report on the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market presents the current market scenario in terms of the size and also gives the forecast up to the year 2025. The key market statistics have been studied with the market scope regarding the products and manufacturers. The data for the market study has been taken from the year 2013 onwards. The analysis of this market data has been used to chart the trends and growth rates and provide future market estimates.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market. This report focused on Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

Amann Girrbach

Danaher

Dental Wings

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent

PLANMECA

ZIRKONZAHN

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

3Shape

Carestream Dental

SHINING 3D TECH

Market Segmentation

Based on the major applications and the available product types, the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market has been segmented into submarkets. For each of these market components, the market size and forecast have been provided.

The dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market segments based on the major application are:

Inlays and Onlays – forms of indirect restoration where the implants are custom built and cemented at the target spots.

• Veneers – protective layers and coatings.

• Crowns and bridges – permanent fix dental prosthetics.

• Fixed partial denture – restorations luted onto teeth or roots.

• Implant abutment – connecting pieces that join prostheses to the implant root.

• Full mouth reconstruction – the restoration of the entire set of teeth.

The major product type segments include all the different classes of materials used for CAD/CAM dental procedures and are as follows:

• Glass Ceramics

• Alumina-based Ceramics

• Lithium Di-silicate

• Zirconia

• Others

Regional Overview

The region-wise study conducted in the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market by this report looks into the market size, production data and export & import for each of the major regional markets across the globe. This portion of regional market analysis covers the production, apparent consumption, export and import data and analysis for each regional segment. The key regions studied by the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market report are North and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The key players in each of these markets have been presented with their complete business profiles. The market concentration degree and the area covered by each of these companies have been studied. The company-wise business analysis has been given to help understand the competitive landscape.

Industry News

The world-leading implantology and aesthetic dentistry provider, MALO CLINIC, Lisbon, Portugal, has put forth the new age innovative material substitute for metal prosthetics. The high-performance polymer-based solutions made using the JUVORA dental disc, constructed from the PEEK-OPTIMA technology, from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, has shown improved treatment conditions including lesser bone loss.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

