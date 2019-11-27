Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2025

Wise.Guy.

Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Professional Survey Report 2019

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019

Skin cancer is a condition where uncontrolled growth of cells or tissues occur in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin and is mainly caused by damaged DNA that cause mutations. These mutated cells multiply rapidly to form malignant tumours, and also spread to other body parts in due course of time. Skin cancer diagnostics is involved with the identification of the nature of the condition and other related problems by examination of the symptoms. The main cause of skin cancer is UV rays from long exposure to the sun or tanning machines that use UV rays.

While the increased incidences of skin cancer, favourable government policies regarding healthcare, and development of new technologies in this field may lead to the growth of the market. The high cost associated with the therapy, the socio-economic factors, such as the standard of living, and lack of awareness might affect the growth adversely. The future estimates for the next five years indicate a growth of the global skin cancer diagnostics market with the study based on the data collected from 2014-2018 and 2019 as the estimated year.

The report extensively covers the global market and the key players, analyzing the present status and growth opportunities. It strategically profiles the big names and key players in the market and the development plans and strategies that are being used presently. In the global skin cancer market, the big names in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as those companies that provide key technology and software support in the treatment of skin cancer, make a huge impact. The development plans and measures are taken by these companies, along with the new developments are considered while analysing the market.

Key Players

Alma Lasers

Agilent Technologies Inc

Biolitec Ag

Bruker Corp

Ellipse A/S

GE Healthcare

Leica Microsystems

Michelson Diagnostics

Syneron Medical

Toshiba Medical Systems

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the skin cancer diagnostics market has been done based on the major types of skin cancer conditions and the cells that they affect and also on the basis of application segments.

The market split based on the product type has been given as:

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Malignant Melanoma

Others

Basal cells and squamous cells are found in the epidermis and long exposure to sunlight and UV rays affect these types of skin cells and can lead to cancer. Basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of cancer which can be cured in earlier stages. Melanoma is another form of skin cancer which can be caused by sunburns and excessive tanning which affects melanocytes, the skin cells that produce the skin pigment called melanin. The other segmentation based on the major applications is done into Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory, among others.

Regional Analysis

The report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of skin cancer diagnostics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia region. Based on the study conducted by this report, the main market driver in the key regions is the prevalence of the medical condition, public awareness regarding skin cancer, and the high-risk factors in these environments. The other socio-economic factors include high reimbursement policies, increased government expenditure on healthcare, higher standards of medical facilities, and high adoption rate of novel technological advancements made in the field of oncology. Each of the key manufacturers covered in this report has been analyzed to give a competitive study regarding the manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market.

Industry News

The leading medical device and software company, MedX Health Corp that specializes in non-invasive, drug-free, and cost-effective treatment of skin cancer, with its headquarters in Ontario, Canada, has launched a telemedicine platform named DermSecure to widen its reach and services.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

