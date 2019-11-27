Commercial Digital Signage Displays Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The commercial digital signage displays market has been witnessing a tectonic surge over the past few years. The recent boom in public infrastructure, transportation networks, and latest commercial buildings, especially in developing countries is likely to create opportunities for the market worldwide. Digital signage is used in all modes of public transportation in order to attract the on-the-go viewers, thereby providing the real-time location along with context awareness associated with advertising and traveller information. Commercial digital signage is becoming a standard across educational facilities, with corporate campuses and schools facilitating digital signage systems.

Commercial digital signage displays systems also help to eliminate the issues associated with compatibility and interoperability between displays and media players. They are also used as arrival and departure boards in airports, also referred to as Flight Information Display Systems. These factors are likely to encourage the global commercial digital signage displays market during the assessment period. Moreover, enhancement of brand awareness, coupled with the perception among the leaders will promote the market growth during the assessment period.

Moreover, rapid urbanization across the globe is resulting in the growth of the commercial sector, especially in the developing economies due to changing lifestyles and developments made in infrastructure. Sectors such as, hospitality and retail are extensively using state-of-the-art in order to advertise their products and services. This has further increased the demand for commercial digital signage displays during the assessment period.

On the contrary, digital signage displays require huge amount of electricity, which further impacts the maintenance cost adversely. This is likely to restrict the global commercial digital signage displays market growth across the globe.

Segmental Analysis

The global commercial digital signage displays market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the global commercial digital signage displays market is segmented into OLED displays, LCD/LED displays, and others. Of these, the LCD/LED displays are considered to command the largest market share. The reduction in the prices of LED/LCD systems is considered one of the chief factors contributing to the growth of the market in the segment. LED-based signage boards in the commercial space provide ruggedness and durability besides greater visibility. This has further propelled the growth of the segmental growth.

The application segment of the commercial digital signage displays market is segmented into healthcare and government agencies, retail and hotel, enterprise, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the commercial digital signage displays market spans across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the APAC commercial digital signage displays market is likely to showcase the highest growth rate. Surging developments in the field of retail, public infrastructure, transportation, and corporate are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial digital signage displays market in the region. Due to the low cost of labor in the region, the overall implementation cost is significantly low in the region. Thus, APAC is regarded one of the potential markets for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Constant growth in manufacturing facility investments by industry behemoths such as, Samsung electronics, LG Electronics, and others will encourage the regional growth in the coming years.

