Cloud PBX Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Cloud PBX refers to the advanced business phone system, under which the business is entirely hosted on servers that store data in cloud formats. The cloud PBX hosting is done by off-site data centres, instead of on-premise hosting. In cloud PBX, the term PBX stands for Private Branch Exchange. The cloud PBX system is simpler and less complex as compared to the traditional on-premise PBX hosting, as the cloud PBX provides all the necessary phone features that are required by the businesses in order to communicate.

The cloud PBX uses VoIP technology to connect phones from different ends. These systems are controlled by the off-site data centres, hence the companies do not need to spend on setting up the software and hardware for PBX systems. Cloud PBX doesn’t need any hardware as the systems are completely cloud-based and have no physical presence. Many phone companies are opting for the cost-effective cloud PBX solutions over the traditional on-premise PBX. This, in turn, is expected to drive the huge market demand for cloud PBX services.

The Global Cloud PBX Market Professional Survey report provides an in-depth analysis of the services, emerging market trends, and other important factors in the cloud PBX market. The report provides insights on the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the cloud PBX market, based on the historical data available till the year 2018. The report divides the market into crucial segments based on product types and applications. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

RingCentral Inc.(U.S)

Vonage America Inc.(U.S.)

ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.)

Nextiva Inc.(U.S.)

Avaya Inc.(U.S.)

MegaPath Inc.(U.S.)

Jive Software Inc. (U.S.)

Phone.com (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

The cloud PBX provides flexibility, accessibility, feasibility, and other convenient features. Due to this factor, many companies have started adopting the modern and highly advanced cloud PBX system. The cloud PBX is primarily hosted by data centres, who provide expert services and solutions. Cloud PBX is a cost-effective solution. This is another factor why many companies are switching over to cloud PBX. For a better understanding of the global cloud PBX market, the market has been divided into segments, based on the types and applications. The types segment includes WAN and LAN. WAN refers to a wide area network that extends to a large geographical area. LAN refers to a local area network that interconnects computers within a limited area. The application segment includes Commercial and Industrial.

Regional Overview

The market report on the cloud PBX market analyzes the market at the regional and global levels. The report examines the risks and challenges associated with the cloud PBX market in order to provide a complete picture of the market. This data will be helpful for the new market entrants and individuals who are interested in the cloud PBX industry. The report studies the growth opportunities, major technologies, cost of production, and the production and development strategies used by the market players while covering the market's competitive landscape. The report further provides detailed information on the consumption rate, imports and exports, market size, and share, etc in the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report additionally, covers the key areas for growth present in these regions.

Industry News

CounterPath, a leading Canadian softphone business has been accepted as an alliance partner in the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), an alliance formed to promote the cloud communications industry. The CEO of CounterPath says their company’s innovations in the cloud communications market has led their company to be a part of CAA, the biggest community in the market.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

