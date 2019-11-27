Backup-As-A-Service Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Backup-As-A-Service– Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecast To 2026”

Market Overview:

Backup-as-a-service (BaaS), also known as cloud backup or online backup service, is a process of backing up data by purchasing backup and recovery services from a service provider. In this method of offsite data storage, the files, folders or the contents of the hard drive are backed up to a remote cloud-based data repository by a service vendor. This data backup takes place over a network connection. BaaS offers many benefits and is being rapidly adopted across several industry verticals. As per reports, the global BaaS market should grow by US$ 4.21 billion between 2019 and 2026.

The increasing popularity of BaaS is mainly due to the presence of the pay-per-use pricing model. The service is also flexible and affordable. There has been a notable increase in the volume of data from the internet, smartphones and digital business processes and managing and protecting the data can be difficult for enterprises. Therefore, enterprises are increasingly relying on BaaS to backup massive volumes of data securely. With an exponential growth in the amount of data that needs to be backed up, the global backup-as-a-service market is likely to make good progress over the forecast period.

Industries are increasingly moving from CAPEX (capital expenditure) to OPEX (operating expense) model and this is driving the BaaS market further in many countries around the world. One factor that can affect BaaS market growth is the chances of failure during the implementation phase. This makes certain clients doubtful about BaaS and they prefer to opt for traditional backup solutions such as hard disks. However, the overall backup-as-a-service market is expected to witness good growth during 2019-2026.

Top Key Vendors:

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Rackspace Hosting, Inc

Amazon Web Services

Backblaze

NetApp

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

Datalink Corporation

Alphabet

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CA Technologies

Hexistor

Commvault

Symantec

Acronis

Google

Dell EMC

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Other

Intronis

Market Segmentation:

The global backup-as-a-service market is divided into types, applications, organization size, and end-use industry.

Based on types, the market is bifurcated into online backup and cloud backup. Cloud backup is further divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment should dominate the market over the forecast period. The public cloud segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into email backup, application backup and media storage backup, and others.

Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on end-use industry, the BaaS market is segmented into manufacturing, research and development, healthcare, government and public sectors, media and entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunications and IT, and more.

Regional Analysis:

The main regions considered in this report for studying the global backup-as-a-service market are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Peru, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa and Saudi Arabia)

North America dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to expand at a good pace over the forecast period. The main factors driving the market in this region are large-scale industrialization and the presence of many telecommunications and IT service providers. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Industry News:

As per reports, the global BaaS market should grow at an outstanding rate in the coming years and record a CAGR of around 27.04% during 2019-2026.

