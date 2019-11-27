Contract Catering Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

November 27, 2019

Contract catering refers to providing food services in marriages, office events, buffets, etc based on the contract. All the food sourcing, preparing, etc would be taken care of by the contract catering company, for which the clients will be charged an amount for the service provided. Contract catering companies take the accountability of the catering service, which reduces the burden of the event organizers. The contract catering team is headed by the team leader or HR in order to increase the efficiency and accuracy in the work.

Contract catering is a cost-effective way of managing food services in the event that too in a less stressful manner. Contract catering service providers usually hire skilled workers, who can take accountability and responsibility for work. The high-class event organizers prefer to choose contract catering service providers that have well-trained and professional staff to handle the event. Contract catering is an effective and efficient service. The demand for contract catering has been increasing consistently. The service providers offer a wide variety of dishes that can be chosen and customized by the organizers or clients. The flexibility of the contract catering services has been a major market driver for the global market.

The Global Contract Catering Market Professional Survey report provides a deep analysis of the emerging market trends, market dynamics, major services, and other important factors that can affect the growth of the global contract catering market. The report discusses the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the contract catering market, based on the historical and statistical data available for the previous years. The report divides the market into segments based on types and applications. The report predicts future trends and scope of the contract catering market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Players

Compass Group

Sodexo

Aramark

Baxterstorey

Elior Group

Ch & Co Catering

MITIE Catering Services

Pasta Category

Market Segmentation

The contract catering service providers are widely employed in marriages, office events, etc for their effective and efficient services. Increased demand for these services and improved awareness among people regarding the benefits of contract catering are the major factors that are expected to drive the market growth for these services worldwide. There are many companies entering the contract catering services, in order to meet the market demands. To understand the contract catering services in a better and deeper way, the market is segmented into two parts, on the basis of types and applications. The types segment includes Food Service Contractors and Caterers. Foodservice contractors usually accept bigger contracts from industries, companies, government organizations, etc. Caterers provide food services in functions like weddings, parties, and other small to big events. The application segment includes Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defence & Offshore, and Sports & Leisure.

Regional Overview

The report on the global contract catering market analyzes the market at the company, country, regional and global levels. The report discusses the current market value of the contract catering market and also predicts the future market value for the prediction period 2019-2025. The report studies the growth opportunities, key market players, major drivers, challenges, restraints, market developments, etc in the contract catering market based on the regions. The report analyzes the consumption rate, market size, and share, market revenue, etc in the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report also analyzes the key areas for growth in these regions.

Industry News

North Lancashire Council, a government organization in Scotland, has offered to provide a contract of 210,000 Euros for catering in the education sector. The Council claims, the hot meal programs in schools will promote education among poorer sections of the society. The council is looking for contractors for this service, for which several contract catering businesses in Scotland are competing to avail the contract.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

