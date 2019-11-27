President João Lourenço regrets Abel Abraão's death

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 27 - President João Lourenço addressed last Tuesday a condolence message to the family of the retired journalist from the state-owned Angolan National Radio (RNA) station, Abel Abraão, who died last Tuesday victim of sudden death in the central Province of Bié. ,

On his massage, the Head of State considers so premature the death of the professional who came to prominence in the period that he covered the post-election war that broke out after the 1992 polls.

João Lourenço highlighted the bravery and professionalism of Abel Abraão, stating that the journalist “faced dangers and difficulties almost insuperable” and “he was the voice of the martyred Angolan people based in the city of Cuíto, Bié”.

“His daily reports on the dramas and vicissitudes experienced in the besieged city were followed with emotion around Angola and the world, due to the way he used to bring forward human truth to the survival efforts of all its (Cuito’s) inhabitants,” he wrote.

The Head of State reminded that under the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of the national independence, Abel Abraão was distinguished with the attribution of his name to the Digital Library of Bié, inaugurated and opened to the public on 09 November this year.

“I express, on this occasion, to the bereaved family, their friends and colleagues my deepest feelings of sorrow, hoping that they can alleviate their pain with the memory of the great achievements of the unfortunate journalist,” concluded the Head of State.

