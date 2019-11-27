Editorial Images Market to Generate Revenues of over $4 billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

The sports images market has witnessed changes in outlets and a boost in the content being used, specifically on the web.

The demand for editorial images in news has gone up, ” — Samuel, Lead Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Editorial Images Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Better budgets for journalism, shifting interest from commercial images to editorial images is creating a higher likelihood of investing in exclusive, premium, and niche imagery.

2. Coalescing editorial operations both in terms of distribution and assignments is increasingly becoming a common tactic in the market. This is done in a bid to rapidly adopt to changing forces and offer a comprehensive offering.

3. Crowdsourcing and social media which falls along the lines of free-for-all news that is kept updated has allowed publishers and newspapers to source news and images straight from the public thereby, fueling copy issues in the editorial images market.

4. As celebrities directly post content through their social handles, keeping the audiences mostly well informed and UGC content about the happenings in the entertainment world often hits Twitter first, the value for media carrying this content has gone down.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, channels, use-case, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 20 other vendors.

Editorial Images Market – Segmentation

• Fast-moving fluctuations in global, international, national, and local news and politics have kept audiences buried in newspapers and news-oriented magazines and online platforms. Naturally, the demand for news images has gone up.

• The shift in business models in the publishing industry is putting the attention back on a wide variety of content such as blogs, newsletters, and eBooks. As media and publishing companies are turning the focus on retention and loyalty, newsletters are gaining prominence once again.

• Portrait-style editorial images are gaining traction, specifically those of famous personalities such as scientists and politicians as magazines look beyond conventional representations and look to feature more arresting pictures.

Market Segmentation by Application

• News

• Sports

• Entertainment

• Archival

Market Segmentation by Channel

• Newspapers

• Magazines

• Others

Market Segmentation by Use-case

• Documentary

• Illustrative



Editorial Images Market – Dynamics

Brands such as Pantone adopted living coral as color of the year 2019 to highlight the swift warming of the oceans which is threatening the existence of corals, unbalancing the ecosystem and marine life.

Going forward, human intervention, eco themes, images of minority groups, homelessness, abortion-related issues, humanitarian crises, local inequalities, are some of the most pressing challenges that expected to inundate the editorial scene creating the need for powerful and meaningful visual images that represent these issues and causes. Such interest in highlighting social issues is fueling the growth of the global editorial images market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• AI and ML in Editorial Images Landscape

• Syndication of Editorial Content

• Rise of News Aggregators

• De-territorialized, Hyper-connected News Ecosystem

Editorial Images Market – Geography

North America’s abandonment of print channels is the fastest, with social platforms and internet-centric organizations coming to the forefront. Both newspapers and consumer magazines are witnessing falling revenues with decreasing volumes. The growth of the European images market has picked up, stimulated by attractive financing conditions and growing profitability. Countries across Europe have shown mixed performances; however, several major economies are on their way to stabilize this growth. The market in APAC is growing at a stable pace. The rapidly changing media landscape is fueling the market in the region. The Middle East dominates the news production cycle in the region, hence is the primary end-users of editorial images.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

• North America

o Canada

o US

Major Vendors

• Getty Images

• Visual China Group (VCG)

• Shutterstock

• Adobe

Other vendors include - 123RF, Alamy, AP Images, Redux Pictures, East News, Depositphotos, Dissolve, Dreamstime, ImagineChina, The Mega Agency, Newscom, PR Photos, Agence France-Presse, Reuters Pictures, SilverHub Media, SuperStock, NHK Video Bank, Nippon News, World Entertainment News Network (WENN), and ZUMA Press.

