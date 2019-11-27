MHealth Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

mHealth, also known as mobile health is a service of providing medical facilities on mobiles or smartphones, tablets, and other digital gadgets. mHealth offers medical information, addresses patients’ queries, etc through smartphone apps. mHealth is an effective way of reaching medical services to villages and other rural areas, where there is a lack of healthcare and medical services. mHealth allows healthcare workers to contact the patients through calls, text, voice messages, etc which increases the reach of healthcare services.

The Global mHealth Market Professional Survey Report provides detailed information on the services, emerging market trends, and other important aspects present in the mHealth market. The report discusses the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the mHealth market, based on the statistical and historical data available in the previous years. The report divides the market into segments, based on the types and applications, the report predicts the future market trends and scope for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Players

AT&T

LifeWatch

Boston Scientific

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Sanofi

Bayer Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Masimo

Market Segmentation

The mHealth offers a wide variety of services, from basic SMS and calling facilities to high-tech facilities like tracking health data through gadgets, etc, which has helped the mHealth market to grow and expand. mHealth is also promoted by the World Health Organization, which has boosted market growth. In order to understand the mHealth market in a deeper and clear way, the market is segmented into two parts, based on the type and applications. The types segment includes devices and services. The applications segment includes cardiovascular diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological diseases, and others. mHealth has proven to be effective in treating the above health problems, by helping the patients being in touch with the healthcare workers 24/7.

Regional Overview

The regional overview report on the mHealth market analyzes the market at the regional and global levels. The report examines the risks and challenges associated with the mHealth market, which would help the companies entering the market to get complete knowledge of the market. The report studies the growth opportunities, key market players and the strategies used by them, market competitive landscape, etc in the mHealth market, at the regional levels. The report analyzes the factors such a consumption rate, market revenue, market share, and size, etc in the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report, in addition, covers the key areas for growth present in thee regions.

Industry News

The Department of Veteran Affairs in the United States is expanding the mHealth programs for veterans suffering from diabetes. The department has announced to make podimetrics mats that aid in foot ulcer treatment in diabetic patients, available in various clinics in the country. The department is planning to innovate the healthcare facilities in the country.

