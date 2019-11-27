Cruise Missile 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

A cruise missile is a type of missile that is designed to deliver a payload on a target. They are guided missiles that can only be used against ground-based targets. The travel towards their targets flying at lower altitudes and remain within the atmosphere. They are self-navigating and can travel at either high subsonic speeds or supersonic speeds. They are extremely accurate and are able to fly on a non-ballistic trajectory. They are primarily powered by a turbofan engine due to the greater efficiency at a lower altitude.

The cruise missile consists of a guidance system with the type of system being used dependant on the budget required to construct it. The use of an automatic target recognition device in the missile can enhance the overall system accuracy. A payload that can consist of either a nuclear warhead or a conventional warhead is fitted to the cone of the missile. The different components are fitted in an airframe that uses an empennage for flight control. A jet engine that uses a turbofan is used for propulsion.

The report published on the global cruise missile market elaborates on the different applications, the types of missiles available, and the major companies currently active in the missile market. An analysis of the market status from the year 2014 to the year 2019 is carried out and the industry development trends for the period from 2019 to 2024 have been analyzed in detail and are included in the report. The macroeconomic policies along with the industrial layout characteristics for the different regions are covered in depth in the report.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Raytheon

MBDA

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Tactical Missiles Corporation

Roketsan A.S

Market Segmentation

The global cruise missile market has been divided into different market segments according to the types of cruise missiles available and the different applications that it can be used for. The different types of missiles available are air-launched cruise missiles and land-attack cruise missiles. During the year 2018, air-launched cruise missiles accounted for 61.77% of the global market share. The applications that they are used for are defence and homeland security. Homeland security applications are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.50% from the year 2019 to the year 2025 and reach 2573 units.

Regional Overview

For ease of management as well as to use as a benchmark, the report published on the cruise missile market divides the worldwide market into several key regions which include South America, the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The major regions that constitute each of the regions above are analyzed in detail in the global cruise missile report. The growth rate of the various regions mentioned above for the years 2014 to 2019 is comprehensively covered and mentioned in the report. The different industry policies as well as up to date news for each region and the major players in the industry are mentioned.

Industry News

The new cruise missile defence system employed by Israel is operational. The Barak-*ER system features vertical launch capabilities and can support 360-degree coverage. It uses an active high-end RF seeker and has quick reactions. It is part of the Barak MX System and was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



