Growth of Explosion Proof Lighting Market Worldwide from 2019 to 2027 (in billion U.S. dollars)

Rest of Europe Explosion Proof Lighting Market by Application

Explosion Proof Lighting market is estimated to reach US$ 606.1 Mn by 2027 from US$ 250.1 Mn in 2018

PUNE, MAHARASHATRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The equipment approved for use in a hazardous area is regulated by several certifying agencies. For instance, in North America, usually, UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and FM (Factory Mutual) provide standards, testing and certification in the country although CSA (the Canadian Standard Association) provides the same in Canada. Recently, FM, UL, and CSA have all implemented programs enabling certifications to be valid in both countries. The increasing government regulations for worker safety is the key factor propelling the explosion proof lighting market growth.

The explosion proof lighting plays a crucial role in the oil & gas industry. The US has a huge network of oil rigs in the North American continent as well as globally. This fact has helped propel the market over the years. The processing facilities of oil & gas are unsafe owing to the presence of hazardous compounds during the operations. The explosion proof lighting systems are deployed for preventing the ignition of spark from the electrical equipment.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003155/

The key companies operating in the field of explosion proof lighting market that are profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Airfal International, Alfred Pracht Lichttechnik Gmbh, Atomsvet LLC, Cortem S.P.A., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Glamox, and seventeen others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Further, the usage of LED technology in the oil & gas refineries has aided in reinforcing safety measures for unpredictable work environments. The existence of dangerous compounds in the facilities of oil and gas denotes several safety challenges for the workers. For instance, the hydrocarbon processing including ethane, fossil fuels, methane and propane, is a critical process that needs to be carried out under stable atmospheres. However, the processing plants of oil and gas are far from stable pertained to the exposure to hazardous and flammable compounds.

Regardless of the current high price of oil as well as lower budgets, regulations regarding safety in the oil & gas industry environment are becoming more stringent. The oil & gas industry has a highly flammable and explosive atmosphere; explosion proof lighting is extensively used in petroleum processing, gas stations or storage among others. Lighting fixtures used in oil & gas plants such as emergency light, flashlight, high-bay, or even street light must be approved with explosion-proof certification. Moreover, the oil & gas industry, operating conditions are a constant challenge. Replacing a single luminaire can be expensive and probably even dangerous. Thus, the installation of safe, efficient, as well as, cost-effective lighting is vital in these environments. Also, another important factor for the dominance of the oil & gas sector is the cost of explosion proof lights used in this industry. The explosion proof lights used in the oil & gas industry is comparatively expensive, which is further increasing the market share of oil & gas.

The explosion proof lighting market is segmented based on chemical, marine, power plants, airports, military bases, mining, oil & gas, laboratories, transportation facilities, food & beverage, and others. The chemical industry is foreseen to witness the highest CAGR growth in the explosion proof lighting market during the forecast period. Chemicals have strict requirements, which includes very high illuminance levels and contrast and color rendition. In the place, where chemicals are handled and processed, light fittings need precise vapor protection. Lighting in working atmospheres with chemical substances is a crucial safety issue. The chemical sector deals with flammable, toxic, and explosive substances in almost all single production process. Thus, lightning flashes, as well as over-voltages, are considered as high risks elements for the technical facilities and the staff working near to them.

Strategic Insights

2019: Emerson announced its next-generation Appleton Areamaster LED is certified by the ATEX and the IECEx for Zone 1 encapsulation. The Appleton Areamaster Generation 2 Zone 1 LED is available in six-lumen outputs providing up to 36,000 lumens or the equivalence of 175W to 1500W HID luminaires, yet use 80 percent less energy.

2018: Abtech launched ExLED; a GRP linear LED fully certified, which is designed as a replacement for traditional 36W and 58W fluorescent luminaires, the ExLED is a superior quality LED linear for use in Zone 2 & 22 hazardous areas.

2018: Adolf Schuch GmbH launched Small LED-Light Fittings for hazardous areas in zones 1/21, the most common area for explosive atmospheres. E856 series is an emergency light fitting with an in-built battery that can also be used with a pictogram as a sign or escape light.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003155/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.