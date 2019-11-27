Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) software is a software that is built using computerized neural networks in order to train the computer to mimic the human brain. Artificial intelligence (AI) software deals with various kinds of supervised and unsupervised data and provides useful insights and patterns. This advanced tool also performs several tasks related to machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) software comes with features like voice recognition, virtual assistant, face recognition, etc. This type of software solutions is developed using machine learning and deep learning algorithms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) software is widely used in business fields in order to collect and analyze the critical business-specific data. This advanced system is also used by technical and IT companies to build various smart software and gadgets. Artificial intelligence (AI) software comes with chatbot feature, which is widely used by companies in their website in order to converse with customers without any human interference. These modern and productive solutions are getting popular among business organizations as they have proven to be an effective business management tool.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market report presents a deep analysis data on the recent market trends, services, and other important factors in the artificial intelligence (AI) software market. The report provides information on the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc in the artificial intelligence (AI) software market, based on the historical and statistical data available till the year 2018. The report divides the market into some crucial segments, based on the software types and applications. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key Players

Sisense

ESRI

Ai Field Management

ManageEngine

Datadog

GROWITHIS

Lumen5

WebHR

Acobot

Timely

Atomic Reach

AnswerRocket

LiveChat

Botmind

Keatext

AppDynamics

Anodot

Grooper

FirstScreen

Brainasoft

DontGo

Market Segmentation

Artificial intelligence (AI) software is an effective tool for business management due to which the software has gained a lot of popularity. Artificial intelligence(AI) software is used in various industries and businesses, which has helped the market to expand and grow. For a better understanding of the Artificial intelligence(AI) software market, the market has been segmented into two parts, based on the types and applications.

Based on type, the global Artificial intelligence (AI) software market has been segmented into-

Basic(US$35-89/Month)

Standard(US$89-255/Month)

Senior(US$255-449/Month).

These are different packages available with different rates and features. The application segment includes Financial Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Retail, Services, Others.

Regional Overview

The report on the global artificial intelligence (AI) software market, analyzes the market at the regional and global levels. The report comes with a well-researched data on artificial intelligence(AI) software market that is constantly spreading across the world. The report studies the growth opportunities, key players in the market, market developments, etc in the artificial intelligence(AI) software market at the regional levels. The report analyzes factors like market size, market share, etc in the regions of North America, where the US market will be a major key player, along with Canada and Mexico. The report also analyzes the market in the region of Asia-Pacific, where China will play a major role in driving the product demand, followed by India, Japan, Korea, etc. In addition, the report also covers the regions of South America, Europe, MEA, etc along with the key areas for growth in these regions.

Industry News

Cerebras Systems, a tech company, has launched CS-1, which they claim to be the fastest Artificial intelligence computer. The CS-1 computer is 26 inches in size that comes with 18 gigabytes of chip memory. The company representative says that the CS-1 comes with AI models like TensorFlow and PyTorch, readily built-in with the computer system.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



