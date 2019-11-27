Uxin Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



On September 30, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into definitive agreements with Golden Pacer, a leading financial technology platform in China, to divest its loan facilitation related business, following the announcement made on July 12, 2019 that the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Golden Pacer relating to the divestiture. The transactions contemplated under the definitive agreements are subject to certain closing conditions and expected to close by the end of 2019. Pursuant to the agreements, Golden Pacer takes over the divested business starting from July 1, 2019. Discontinued operations related to the divestiture will be fully consolidated into and reflected on Golden Pacer’s income statement starting from the third quarter of 2019 to the closing date. Assets and liabilities related to the divested business prior to July 1, 2019 will be recorded as the assets and liabilities held for sale on the Company’s balance sheet until these assets and liabilities are transferred to Golden Pacer. The discussion below in this press release relates to the continuing operations only, unless indicated otherwise.

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

2C Transaction volume increased to 23,566 units in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 107.3%.

2C Transaction volume increased to 23,566 units in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 107.3%.

2B Transaction volume decreased to 30,658 units in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decline of 66.6%, as a result of the Company's continuing shift of strategic focus towards its 2C business.

2C GMV 1 increased to RMB2,828 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 110.0%.

2B GMV decreased to RMB1,537 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decline of 64.1%.



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB461.4 million (US$65.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 33.4%. 2C Revenue was RMB327.5 million (US$46.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 246.9%. 2B Revenue was RMB71.7 million (US$10.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decline of 62.5%.

Gross profit was RMB254.8 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year growth of 60.8%. Gross margin increased to 55.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 45.8% in the same period last year.

Loss from continuing operations was RMB253.1 million (US$35.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB489.8 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations was RMB254.3 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB418.1 million in the same period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations was RMB267.2 million (US$37.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB516.9 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was RMB268.4 million (US$37.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB445.2 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations as a percentage of total revenues was 58.2% in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from 128.7% in the same period last year.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, said, “We are pleased to deliver a solid set of results for the third quarter with our total 2C revenue significantly increasing by 247% and non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations notably narrowing by 40% year-over-year. While transaction volume was relatively flat compared to the second quarter due to a short-term impact from the early adoption of new emission standard China Six in some cities, we recorded over 23,500 online used car transactions in the third quarter, achieving a 107% year-over-year increase. Moreover, our unique value propositions powered by our online products and services and our strong monetization ability enabled us to further increase the total 2C take rate from 11.2% in the second quarter to 11.6% in the third quarter, equivalent to per-unit revenue of approximately RMB14,000. Given that the used car sector typically shows resilience when it gradually digests the impact from policy changes as more used car inventory meeting the new emission standard becomes increasingly available on the market, we are confident that we will continue our strong growth trajectory for online transaction volume in the coming year-end peak season.”

Mr. Dai added, “As China’s leading online used car dealer, through our online virtual inventory system connecting over 20,000 used car suppliers across China, we are able to provide consumers with a wider selection of used cars and better prices by directly matching the diversified used car demand and nationwide supply in a highly efficient manner, no matter where the consumer lives or where the inventory is located. This, coupled with our one-stop online purchasing experience and high-quality professional customer services, has increasingly reinforced our value propositions that differentiate us in the market and strengthened our monetization ability. As we are committed to building the best destination for consumers to buy used cars online in China, we believe the growing traction from our target clientele will translate into expanded topline and improved margins over the long term.”

Mr. Zhen Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Uxin, said, “In the third quarter, our total revenues increased by 33% year-over-year to RMB461 million, particularly driven by a 247% year-over-year growth of our 2C revenue. Our solid results were also marked by an improving margin profile as a result of our proactive and effective cost management. In particular, as we continued to enhance inspection-to-sales conversion and optimize logistics planning, gross margin further increased to 55% in the quarter from 46% in the prior-year period and 53% in the previous quarter. In addition, our non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations narrowed significantly by 40% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter to RMB268 million in the quarter, which is a strong testament to our efforts to further streamline our business operations and enhance efficiency. Looking ahead, prudent cost control and operating efficiency will continue to be one of our key focuses. We believe that our improving ability to monetize online used car transactions and continuing optimization in our operations and cost structure will position us well for driving topline growth, improving margins, and narrowing losses as the year concludes.”

Mr. Zeng added, “Looking forward, we are confident that our business is well supported by our current cash position. First, divesting the loan facilitation related business has significantly lowered our cash requirement. Second, we believe our losses will continue to narrow as a result of our ongoing efforts in cost control and enhancing operating efficiency. Third, pursuant to the definitive agreements we entered into with Golden Pacer, the working capital associated with the divested loan facilitation business we advanced to certain financing partners on behalf of Golden Pacer during the third quarter will be returned back to us in due course when the transaction is closed. Fourth, we expect to receive an aggregate cash consideration of US$100 million after the closing of the transaction. All of this will contribute to our cash position, and coupled with our continuous efforts to enhance our monetization ability and operating efficiency, we believe we can build a more sustainable and profitable business over the long run.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues increased to RMB461.4 million (US$65.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 33.4% from RMB345.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increases in 2C transaction volume, GMV, commission rate2 and VAS take rate3.

2C Business: Revenue of 2C business was RMB327.5 million (US$46.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 246.9% from RMB94.4 million in the same period last year. The 2C transaction volume, or online used car transaction volume, increased by 107.3% year-over-year to 23,566 units in the third quarter of 2019, and its corresponding GMV increased by 110.0% year-over-year to RMB2,828 million.

Commission revenue was RMB176.2 million (US$24.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 192.6% from RMB60.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increases in the transaction volume, GMV and commission rate. Benefiting from the Company’s stronger value propositions to consumers, improved user experience and higher pricing power, the commission rate increased to 6.2% during the quarter from 4.5% in the same period last year.

Commission revenue was RMB176.2 million (US$24.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 192.6% from RMB60.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increases in the transaction volume, GMV and commission rate. Benefiting from the Company's stronger value propositions to consumers, improved user experience and higher pricing power, the commission rate increased to 6.2% during the quarter from 4.5% in the same period last year.

Value-added service revenue was RMB151.4 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 342.2% from RMB34.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increases in the transaction volume, GMV and VAS take rate. The VAS take rate increased to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2019 from 2.5% in the same period last year, primarily driven by higher pricing power brought by the optimized and diversified services.

2B Business:



2B transaction facilitation revenue was RMB71.7 million (US$10.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 62.5% from the same period last year, due to the decline in transaction volume. 2B transaction volume decreased by 66.6% year-over-year to 30,658 units in the third quarter of 2019, due to the Company’s continuing shift of strategic focus towards its 2C business. 2B GMV decreased to RMB1,537 million in the third quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 64.1%. The take rate for 2B transaction facilitation4 slightly increased to 4.7% in the third quarter of 2019 from 4.5% in the same period last year.

Cost of revenues increased to RMB206.6 million (US$29.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB187.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in salaries and benefits of employees engaged in car inspection, quality control, customer service and after-sales service, as well as the increase in fulfillment cost, which was correspondingly driven by the increase in the transaction volume.

Gross profit increased to RMB254.8 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.8% from RMB158.4 million in the same period last year. Gross margin increased to 55.2% in the third quarter of 2019 from 45.8% in the same period last year, driven by better economies of scale and optimized cost structure.

Total operating expenses were RMB509.9 million (US$72.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019. Total operating expenses excluding the impact of share-based compensation were RMB511.1 million.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 26.4% year-over-year to RMB330.3 million (US$46.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease mainly reflects the Company's continuous efforts to enhance operating efficiency. Sales and marketing expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses of nil, as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 71.6% during the quarter from 129.8% in the same period last year.



General and administrative expenses decreased by 24.0% year-over-year to RMB125.8 million (US$17.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses, excluding immaterial share-based compensation expenses, were RMB125.8 million, which represented 27.3% of total revenues, remaining stable compared to the same period last year.



Research and development expenses increased by 57.8% year-over-year to RMB53.8 million (US$7.6 million) in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in salaries and benefits expenses. Research and development expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, were RMB55.0 million, which represented 11.9% of total revenues, compared to 9.7% in the same period last year.

Loss from continuing operations was RMB253.1 million (US$35.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB489.8 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation of RMB1.2 million, was RMB254.3 million (US$36.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB418.1 million in the same period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations was RMB267.2 million (US$37.8 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB516.9 million in the same period last year. The narrowed net loss was primarily due to better economies of scale and greater operating leverage generated from the Company’s continuing efforts to streamline business operations and enhance operating efficiency.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation of RMB1.2 million, was RMB268.4 million (US$37.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from RMB445.2 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB627.1 million (US$88.7 million).

Recent Update - Changes of Directors

Mr. Muyuan Wang has been appointed as a director of the Company's board of directors on November 25, 2019. Mr. Wang currently serves as a senior director of the Mobile Ecological Group of Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) and is in charge of Baidu's various business lines with a focus on exploring innovative business opportunities in the car, business development, education, travelling and gaming industries. Mr. Wang received his bachelor’s and master's degrees in automation from Tsinghua University in 2003 and 2005, respectively, as well as a master's degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2007.

Mr. Dou Shen has resigned from the Company’s board of directors on November 25, 2019 for personal reasons.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, taking into account the divestiture of the Company’s loan facilitation related business to Golden Pacer, Uxin expects total revenues to be in the range of RMB540 million to RMB560 million.

As the Company is focused on cost control and efficiency measures to build a more sustainable and profitable business in the long run, Uxin will also provide guidance on near-term operating profit expectations going forward. The Company expects non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations to be in the range of RMB150 million to RMB170 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading national online used car dealer in China. Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers to buy used cars through an innovative integrated online platform and offline service and fulfilment networks, which address each step of the transaction and cover the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 1,500 service centers in over 230 prefecture-level cities throughout China.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses a non-GAAP measure, adjusted loss from operations, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation and fair value change of derivative liabilities. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables the management to assess the Company’s operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation and fair value change of derivative liabilities, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation and fair value change of derivative liabilities have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Uxin’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0729 to US$1.00, representing the index rate as of the end of September 2019 stipulated by the People’s Bank of China. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Uxin’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Uxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Uxin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Uxin’s goal and strategies; its expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Uxin’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; its ability to provide differentiated and superior customer experience, maintain and enhance customer trust in its platform, and assess and mitigate various risks, including credit; its expectations regarding maintaining and expanding its relationships with business partners, including financing partners; trends and competition in China’s used car e-commerce industry; the laws and regulations relating to Uxin’s industry; the general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Uxin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Uxin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

1 GMV is gross merchandise value as measured by gross selling price of used cars, excluding service fees charged.



2 The commission rate is measured by 2C commission revenue divided by 2C GMV.



3 The VAS take rate is measured by 2C VAS revenue divided by 2C GMV.

4 The take rate for 2B transaction facilitation is measured by 2B transaction facilitation revenue divided by 2B GMV.





Uxin Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues To consumers (“2C”) - Commission revenue 60,200 176,169 24,908 80,560 503,910 71,245 - Value-added service revenue 34,224 151,350 21,399 46,410 413,234 58,425 To businesses (“2B”) - Transaction facilitation revenue 191,192 71,655 10,131 460,940 209,571 29,630 Others 60,255 62,243 8,800 235,767 162,062 22,913 Total revenues 345,871 461,417 65,238 823,677 1,288,777 182,213 Cost of revenue (187,427 ) (206,594 ) (29,209 ) (482,170 ) (595,935 ) (84,256 ) Gross profit 158,444 254,823 36,029 341,507 692,842 97,957 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (448,674 ) (330,260 ) (46,694 ) (1,267,910 ) (1,085,134 ) (153,421 ) General and administrative (165,521 ) (125,848 ) (17,793 ) (1,157,851 ) (430,198 ) (60,823 ) Research and development (34,069 ) (53,763 ) (7,601 ) (102,321 ) (156,392 ) (22,111 ) Total operating expenses (648,264 ) (509,871 ) (72,088 ) (2,528,082 ) (1,671,724 ) (236,355 ) Other operating income - 1,915 271 - 1,915 271 Loss from continuing operations (489,820 ) (253,133 ) (35,788 ) (2,186,575 ) (976,967 ) (138,127 ) Interest income 7,638 7,177 1,015 22,953 9,585 1,355 Interest expenses (29,552 ) (29,796 ) (4,213 ) (39,778 ) (82,728 ) (11,696 ) Other income 9,085 9,760 1,380 15,019 40,753 5,762 Other expenses (2,506 ) (16,458 ) (2,327 ) (14,063 ) (26,634 ) (3,766 ) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (10,805 ) 4,942 699 (7,522 ) 4,239 599 Fair value change of derivative liabilities - - - 1,185,090 - - Gain from disposal of investment - - - - 28,257 3,995 Impairment of long-term investment - - - - (37,775 ) (5,341 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (515,960 ) (277,508 ) (39,234 ) (1,024,876 ) (1,041,270 ) (147,219 ) Income tax (expense)/credit (895 ) 384 54 (1,722 ) 4,459 630 Equity in gains of affiliates - 9,942 1,406 - 24,105 3,408 Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax (516,855 ) (267,182 ) (37,774 ) (1,026,598 ) (1,012,706 ) (143,181 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (1,479 ) (332 ) (47 ) (15,219 ) (1,123 ) (159 ) Net loss from continuing operations, attributable to UXIN LIMITED 515,376 266,850 37,727 1,011,379 1,011,583 143,022 Discontinued operations (Loss)/income from discontinued operations before income tax (73,021 ) - - (188,442 ) 107,227 15,160 Income tax expense (4,123 ) - - (8,680 ) (12,689 ) (1,794 ) Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (77,144 ) - - (197,122 ) 94,538 13,366 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations attributable to UXIN LIMITED (77,144 ) - - (197,122 ) 94,538 13,366 Net loss (593,999 ) (267,182 ) (37,774 ) (1,223,720 ) (918,168 ) (129,815 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (1,479 ) (332 ) (47 ) (15,219 ) (1,123 ) (159 ) Net loss attributable to UXIN LIMITED (592,520 ) (266,850 ) (37,727 ) (1,208,501 ) (917,045 ) (129,656 ) Accretion on redeemable preferred shares - - - (318,951 ) - - Deemed dividend to preferred shareholders - - - (544,773 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (592,520 ) (266,850 ) (37,727 ) (2,072,225 ) (917,045 ) (129,656 ) Net loss (593,999 ) (267,182 ) (37,774 ) (1,223,720 ) (918,168 ) (129,815 ) Foreign currency translation 15,337 (32,381 ) (4,578 ) (4,251 ) (39,213 ) (5,544 ) Total comprehensive loss (578,662 ) (299,563 ) (42,352 ) (1,227,971 ) (957,381 ) (135,359 ) Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (1,479 ) (332 ) (47 ) (20,350 ) (1,123 ) (159 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to UXIN LIMITED (577,183 ) (299,231 ) (42,305 ) (1,207,621 ) (956,258 ) (135,200 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (592,520 ) (266,850 ) (37,727 ) (2,072,225 ) (917,045 ) (129,656 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 877,180,394 882,780,751 882,780,751 345,484,292 882,463,904 882,463,904 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 877,180,394 882,780,751 882,780,751 345,484,292 882,463,904 882,463,904 (Loss)/earnings per share for ordinary shareholders, basic Continuing operations (0.59 ) (0.30 ) (0.04 ) (5.43 ) (1.15 ) (0.16 ) Discontinued operations (0.09 ) - - (0.57 ) 0.11 0.02 (Loss)/earnings per share for ordinary shareholders, diluted Continuing operations (0.59 ) (0.30 ) (0.04 ) (5.43 ) (1.15 ) (0.16 ) Discontinued operations (0.09 ) - - (0.57 ) 0.10 0.01





Uxin Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 800,997 627,062 88,657 Restricted cash 548 2 - Accounts receivable 51,610 46,142 6,525 Short-term investments 596,078 123,586 17,473 Advance to sellers 692,714 655,912 92,736 Other receivables, net 204,454 192,446 27,209 Inventory 19,380 13,350 1,888 Amounts due from related parties(i) - 243,126 34,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 316,386 255,198 36,081 Financial lease receivables, net 56,801 15,746 2,226 Assets held for sale, current 3,929,666 4,071,522 575,651 Total current assets 6,668,634 6,244,092 882,820 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 199,271 129,306 18,282 Intangible assets, net 21,179 14,125 1,997 Goodwill 110,424 110,424 15,612 Long term investments 349,882 266,854 37,729 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net(ii) - 198,694 28,092 Total non-current assets 680,756 719,403 101,712 Total assets 7,349,390 6,963,495 984,532 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 142,888 20,000 2,828 Accounts payable 156,320 159,716 22,581 Advance from buyers collected on behalf of sellers 375,803 391,161 55,304 Other payables and accruals, current 1,197,300 1,376,596 194,629 Deferred revenue 115,160 77,101 10,901 Convertible bonds, current(iii) 1,188,192 101,432 14,341 Operating lease liability, current(ii) - 137,360 19,421 Liabilities held for sale 1,436,325 1,086,860 153,665 Total current liabilities 4,611,988 3,350,226 473,670 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 361,000 233,000 32,943 Deferred tax liabilities 4,759 3,480 492 Other payables and accruals, non-current - 20,892 2,954 Convertible bonds, non-current(iv) - 1,804,950 255,192 Operating lease liability, non-current(ii) - 54,361 7,686 Total non-current liabilities 365,759 2,116,683 299,267 Total liabilities 4,977,747 5,466,909 772,937 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 575 577 82 Additional paid-in capital 12,967,986 13,050,308 1,845,114 Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,061 46,848 6,624 Accumulated deficit (10,680,489 ) (11,597,534 ) (1,639,714 ) Total Uxin’s shareholders’ equity 2,374,133 1,500,199 212,106 Non-controlling interests (2,490 ) (3,613 ) (511 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,371,643 1,496,586 211,595 Total liabilities and shareholders’equity 7,349,390 6,963,495 984,532 Notes: (i) According to the definitive agreements the Company entered into with Golden Pacer, the change of net assets related to the divestiture will be belonged to Golden Pacer. Thus, all changes of net assets were recorded in amounts due from related party. (ii) The Company adopted ASC 842 using the additional transition method with an effective date of January 1, 2019 for leases that existed on that date. Prior period results continue to be presented under ASC 840 based on the accounting standards originally in effect for such periods. No cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings was required. (iii) The Company entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with PacificBridge Asset Managment on July 12, 2019, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold 12-month convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$7.7 million in July and US$ 6.6 million in August. (iv) Correction of an error - The Company entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with affiliates of 58.com, Warburg Pincus, TPG and certain other investors on May 28, 2019, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$230 million (equivalent to Rmb1,581 million) in June 2019. It is noted that the Company mis-classified these convertible notes in current liabilities section of the Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2019, previously furnished to the SEC as part of the Company's earnings release for the second quarter of 2019 on Form 6-K on September 23, 2019, the "as-revised" current liability as of June 30, 2019 should have been Rmb 3,155 million, and the long-term liability as of June 30, 2019 should have been Rmb1,938 million. This error of mis-classification has been corrected and reclassified to non-current liabilities as of September 30, 2019. Management concluded the error was not material to the previously issued financial statements. The Company also entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with PacificBridge Asset Management on July 12, 2019, pursuant to which the Company issued and sold 15-month convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$17.1 million in July and US$7.9 million in August 2019.





* Share-based compensation charges from continuing operations included are as follows: For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenue (16 ) - - 137 - - Sales and marketing (157 ) - - 387 - - General and administrative 71,213 37 5 917,352 75,846 10,723 Research and development 634 (1,239 ) (175 ) 15,893 (410 ) (58 )





Uxin Limited Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP from Continuing Operation Results (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Loss from continuing operations (489,820 ) (253,133 ) (35,788 ) (2,186,575 ) (976,967 ) (138,127 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 71,674 (1,202 ) (170 ) 933,769 75,436 10,665 - Cost of revenue (16 ) - - 137 - - - Sales and marketing (157 ) - - 387 - - - General and administrative 71,213 37 5 917,352 75,846 10,723 - Research and development 634 (1,239 ) (175 ) 15,893 (410 ) (58 ) Non-GAAP adjusted loss from continuing operations (418,146 ) (254,335 ) (35,958 ) (1,252,806 ) (901,531 ) (127,462 ) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations (516,855 ) (267,182 ) (37,774 ) (1,026,598 ) (1,012,706 ) (143,181 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 71,674 (1,202 ) (170 ) 933,769 75,436 10,665 - Cost of revenue (16 ) - - 137 - - - Sales and marketing (157 ) - - 387 - - - General and administrative 71,213 37 5 917,352 75,846 10,723 - Research and development 634 (1,239 ) (175 ) 15,893 (410 ) (58 ) Fair value change of derivative liabilities - - - (1,185,090 ) - - Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations (445,181 ) (268,384 ) (37,944 ) (1,277,919 ) (937,270 ) (132,516 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations per share – basic (0.51 ) (0.30 ) (0.04 ) (3.70 ) (1.06 ) (0.15 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations per share – diluted (0.51 ) (0.30 ) (0.04 ) (3.70 ) (1.06 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 877,180,394 882,780,751 882,780,751 345,484,292 882,463,904 882,463,904 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 877,180,394 882,780,751 882,780,751 345,484,292 882,463,904 882,463,904 Note: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.0729 as of the end of September 2019 stipulated by the People’s Bank of China.

















