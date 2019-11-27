Smart Solar Power 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar power refers to the process of conversion of solar rays or sunlight into electricity. The process is realized using photovoltaic cells which converts light into electricity with hat is known as photovoltaic effect. The other method is the use of concentrated soar system, which focuses a sun rays from a larger area into a smaller area with the use of mirrors or lenses.

Global warming has been a major climate emergency worldwide which has affected livelihood, industries. Countries have come together to reduce carbon emission and pledge to work together to move into an eco-friendly society.

Smart Solar Power have found newfound acceptance worldwide due to an increasing effort to produce renewable sources of energy. Smart solar power panels come with smart modules. These modules are fitted with power optimizer in the junction box. It enhances the properties of the solar panels with increased safety, maximum point of power tracking and easy monitoring.

Key Players

Aclara Software

GE Energy

ABB

Calico Energy Services

HCL Technologies

Siemens

Echelon Corporation

Segmentation:

The smart solar power market is segmented based upon type, application and region.

Based upon type, the smart solar power market is categorized as

IntelliGrid

Metering

Automation

Communication

Others

Based upon application, the smart solar power market is categorized as

Construction

Healthcare

Government and Public Affairs

Education

Agro-Industry

Based upon region, the smart solar power market is categorized as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of global export and dominates the smart solar power market. The region has a world class industry and relies heavily on research and development. Being a major trading economy, the region provides a boost to smart solar power market.

Europe is the next major market for smart solar power. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate for smart solar power. The region has a high population density and high demand for energy to meet the growing demand. The region have the highest growth rate for industries and have significant investment for global trade.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for energy for industries and global strategic trade alliances are other driving factors in the region.

China and India with high population density and growing economy are the most lucrative regions for the growth of smart solar power. Massive investment in renewable sources by the countries are major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Industry News:

The global power needs are expected to rise significantly in future. Worldwide countries are switching to renewable sources of energy to cope with future needs as crude oil and thermal are becoming unfavorable owing to global climate change and carbon emission. This paradigm shift is expected to benefit the smart solar power market. Manufacturers are innovating and researching to come up with highly efficient, durable and dynamic solar panels for maximum output. Smart modules are a result of innovation in order to maximize the output with dynamic photovoltaic cells charging increasing efficacy.

