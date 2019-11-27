Last of the Successful Liberty Virtual User Group Meetings (VUGMs) for 2019

Imagine the future of knowledge management

The popularity of Softlink Information Centres Southern and Northern Hemisphere Liberty customers' VUGMs continued right through 2019.

A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life.” — Henry Ward Beecher

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres , a leading creator and supplier of library and research management systems, held the last of their free 2019 Liberty virtual user group meetings (VUGMs) for the Northern and Southern hemisphere customers on November 21st.We were delighted with the attendance numbers, especially at this time of year when our customers are knee deep in all the end of year tasks that must be completed. It was with that in mind that Maida Rubin, our Customer Community Manager delivered a great segment on Reporting.As is the usual practice, all attendees will be sent a link to the recordings of the VUGMs. The recordings will then be made available to all our customers via the Softlink IC Customer Portal before the holiday break. Recordings of past meetings and a large number of useful training videos can also be accessed via the portal.This year's free VUGMs had it all, from in-depth overviews of new releases, presentations by Liberty users, interesting discussions and information sharing, to brief training sessions on a variety of subjects from back to basics to reporting.Softlink IC would like to thank all of our customers who attend and contributed to our VUGMs. We look forward to offering more opportunities in 2020.About Softlink Information Centres:Softlink Information Centres specialises in knowledge, content and library management systems and request management systems for special, education, government and corporate information centres and libraries.Our leading solutions, Liberty and illumin , are fully web-based, integrating with the latest digital technologies, to provide a centralised performance platform to store, manage, discover and deliver your physical and digital resources.



