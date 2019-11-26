Private Recreation Center Opens at Oceanfront New Home Community in Hawaii

/EIN News/ -- KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Hawaii, an award-winning builder, is pleased to announce Holua Kai’s new Recreation Center has opened. Holua Kai homeowners and guests will now enjoy private amenities featuring a refreshing leisure pool, heated spa, gathering pavilion, poolside lounge area and scenic oceanfront lookout.



New video of this amazing golf and ocean community has just been released. View the new video of new homes in Hawaii on Brookfield’s YouTube station.

The opportunity to own at this golf-facing, oceanfront community in Kailua Kona is going fast. Out of the limited number of only 40 homes, the community is more than half way sold out. Select ocean, golf front and garden locations remain available offering endless panoramic golf course, ocean and mountain views.

Overlooking the Kona Country Club, Holua Kai at Keauhou offers an exclusive collection of 40 island-inspired luxury homes in Kona's most sought-after destination on the Big Island of Hawaii. Instilling a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle that is reflected in the genuine sense of community among neighbors is the quintessential element of Holua Kai.

Garden homes are now starting from the $900,000s, golf view homes starting from $1,270,000s, and oceanfront homes starting at $1,820,000s.

Tours of the model homes available daily. To schedule a tour, call 808-468-7853 or visit online at https://www.brookfieldhawaii.com/holua-kai-keauhou/

About Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a land developer and homebuilder in North America with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada. The Company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities; builds and sells lots to third-party builders as well as their own home building division. The Company also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. For more information on Brookfield Residential, please visit our website at www.BrookfieldResidential.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c80adff6-d9ed-4427-b4a7-017d782d5a27

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b823a1c8-41a1-4e1d-80b4-95721be62788

CONTACT INFORMATION Brookfield Residential Hawaii Egen Moe 808-468-7853 info@brookfieldhawaii.com www.BrookfieldResidential.com

Holua Kai New Homes in Hawaii New Recreation Center at Holua Kai at Keauhou



