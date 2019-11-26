AID FOR AIDS RAISES $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS AT ITS 2019 MY HERO GALA

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AID FOR AIDS International, Inc. raised over 1.3 million dollars at its signature My Hero Gala on Monday, November 25th. Held at the American Museum of Natural History, this year’s gala focused on Venezuela and the ongoing complex humanitarian emergency it’s facing.

The 2019 My Hero Gala honored several individual and corporate champions that have made a difference in the lives of others, including Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz and Chef José Andres’ nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Dr. Mario Comegna received the first ever Daniela & Bernard Chappard Award. Patricia Janiot, Emmy award-winning journalist and co-anchor of Univision’s Noticiero - Edicion Nocturna, was the master of ceremonies and welcomed a number of celebrities including, J.W. Cortes of FOX’s series “Gotham”; Dayana Mendoza, Miss Universe 2008; and Grammy award-winning saxophonist, Paquito D’Rivera who made a surprise appearance.

“Gatherings like AID FOR AIDS’ My Hero Gala serve as a reminder for people to unite and help transform the lives of those who are most at risk” said Jesus Aguais, executive director and founder of AID FOR AIDS. The funds raised at this year’s gala will allow AID FOR AIDS to continue to provide its programs and support the vulnerable communities in Venezuela and Latin America, as well as its local services in New York City.

In addition to the awards and entertainment, guests had the opportunity to bid on fourteen pieces of art by renowned artists such as Alejandro Otero, Jose Gurvich and Manuel Mendive - all from the amazing collection of Bernard Chappard, the French Venezuelan bon vivant whose daughter Daniela passed away from AIDS related causes in 1996, the same year that AID FOR AIDS was founded.

AID FOR AIDS, International has grown from a simple idea of recycling unused, unexpired HIV medications in the United States and redistributing them to people with HIV in developing countries. It is now an international organization running the largest HIV medicine recycling program in the world and also providing prevention education, case management and advocacy in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to providing much needed antiretroviral medication, AID FOR AIDS has recently expanded their mission with the creation of its sister organization AID FOR LIFE, which addresses infant malnutrition by providing formula to infants who cannot or should not be breastfed by their mothers due to their health conditions, orphan babies or babies who have been abandoned through its’ Healing Venezuela initiative. AID FOR AIDS and AID FOR LIFE’s mission is to slow this tragic situation and focus on the most vulnerable—newborn babies—to ensure their survival.



###



About AID FOR AIDS

AID FOR AIDS International is a non-for profit organization founded in 1996 with headquarters in New York City. It runs the largest HIV medicine redistribution program in the world, and has sent over $140 million worth of medicines to over 20,000 people in 59 countries worldwide.



For the past four years, AID FOR AIDS has focused on the health crisis in Venezuela and has provided access to medicines to over 500,000 people in need as well as support to local civic organizations. For more information visit www.aidforaids.org.

Attachments

Roy Cosme AID FOR AIDS International 212-807-1337 x11 RCosme@arcos-ny.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.