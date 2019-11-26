There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,205 in the last 365 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 26, 2019 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved: 

  1. To reelect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and

  2. To reappoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP 
23, Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco
Attention: Michael Gregos 
Tel. +37799996445
Email: management@dynagaspartners.com   

Investor Relations/ Financial Media: 
Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara 
Capital Link, Inc. 
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 
New York, NY 10169 
Tel. (212) 661-7566 
E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.