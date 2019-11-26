Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners
/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 26, 2019 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:
- To reelect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and
- To reappoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
Contact Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
23, Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +37799996445
Email: management@dynagaspartners.com
Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com
