Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: “DLNG”) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Limited Partners on November 26, 2019 in Athens, Greece. The following resolutions were approved:



To reelect Alexios Rodopoulos to serve as a Class II Director for a three-year term until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; and



To reappoint Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. to serve as the Partnership’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Contact Information:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

23, Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco

Attention: Michael Gregos

Tel. +37799996445

Email: management@dynagaspartners.com



Investor Relations/ Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com



