SITO Mobile Announces Receipt of a NASDAQ Notice of Deficiency in Compliance with Certain Listing Rules

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) (“SITO” or the “Company”), an insights-driven Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") dated November 20, 2019 indicating that the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement related to the timely filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 (the “Filing”).

As a result of a delay in completing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company no longer complies with the Listing Rules (the “Rules”) for continued listing. Under NASDAQ Rules, the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if the NASDAQ accepts SITO’s plan, it can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until May 18, 2020, to regain compliance.

The Company requires additional time to finalize preparation of its financial information for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2019 due to multiple extenuating circumstances including postponement of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the timing of the receipt of comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding submitted proxy materials, and certain impacts associated with restructuring efforts that have been implemented.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance prior to the expiration of the Compliance Period or does not qualify for the second compliance period in respect of Rule 5450(a)(1), the Company will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting from the NASDAQ Global Market. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearing's Panel of NASDAQ.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO turns the consumer journey into a powerful instrument for marketers, delivering actionable insights that influence behavior in real-time. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO develops customized, data-driven solutions for brands spanning strategic insights and media. Our science and products reveal a deeper, real-time understanding of customer interests, actions and experiences providing increased clarity for brands when it comes to navigating business decisions and delivering advertising. The Company is home to an internally developed, proprietary location-data technology stack, arming clients with a powerful resource for granular data, real-time insights and optimization, and delivery of successful media campaigns. Using in-store targeting, proximity targeting, geo-conquesting and attribution data, SITO creates audience profiles to develop measurable hyper-targeted campaigns for brands. For more information regarding SITO’s science, technology and customized solutions spanning media and research, visit www.sitomobile.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could materially affect results.

