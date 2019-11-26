Access-Power, Inc. is Pleased to Announce its Very FIRST Wall Street Interview
/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation is pleased that we just completed our first interview as a public company, with a national PR company called Wall Street Analyzer.
This interview was done on an unsolicited basis for the Company at no charge. The interview was conducted over 30 minutes on a recorded line with Juan Costello, Senior Market Reporter for http://www.wallstreetanalyzer.com. Among the highlights discussed were:
- Overview of the company’s products/services/projects, etc., discussing progress to date, and future milestones.
- History and background of company and key management as well as investment outlook.
The recorded transcript details will be posted on The Wall Street Analyzer’s website for 3 days beginning next week, Monday December 2, 2019.
Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. Our comeback song is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU
Contact Information:
Patrick J. Jensen
Director
Tel: 616.312.5390
Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com
Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com
"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."
Product Website
http://www.mycbdpets.com
http://www.clonesbydrones.com
Access-Power, Inc.
OTC Ticker: ACCR
