Access-Power, Inc. is Pleased to Announce its Very FIRST Wall Street Interview

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation is pleased that we just completed our first interview as a public company, with a national PR company called Wall Street Analyzer.



This interview was done on an unsolicited basis for the Company at no charge. The interview was conducted over 30 minutes on a recorded line with Juan Costello, Senior Market Reporter for http://www.wallstreetanalyzer.com . Among the highlights discussed were:

Overview of the company’s products/services/projects, etc., discussing progress to date, and future milestones.

History and background of company and key management as well as investment outlook.

The recorded transcript details will be posted on The Wall Street Analyzer’s website for 3 days beginning next week, Monday December 2, 2019.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. Our comeback song is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR



