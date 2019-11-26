November 26, 2019 Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings from October 7 through October 30, 2019 For release at 2:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes of its interest rate meetings from October 7 through October 30, 2019. The minutes are attached. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



