New Lease Data Forecasts Which Vehicles are Best Price to Lease in the Month of December

Wantalease.com Data Shows that Cars and SUVs could offer Attractive Lease Deals for December Year-End Promotions based on November Lease Trends

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings for the month of November, and forecasts new leasing trends for the month of December. Several manufacturers offered attractive discounts and competitive pricing on compact cars and SUVs, while most luxury and full-size vehicle brands maintained their lease prices.



The Nissan Sentra is currently priced the lowest of all vehicles, with payments as low as $139 per month. The Ford Focus comes in second place with new lease payments of $159 per month, followed by the Honda Civic at $169 per month.

While most vehicle prices have remained steady into the month of December, some dealers have offered lower lease pricing on vehicles of all sizes, mostly in anticipation of December and holiday specials.

The vehicle that saw the largest price drop coming into the month of December is the Nissan Frontier with a -8.59% decrease. The vehicle is offered at $271 per month, followed by the Volkswagen Jetta at $229.00 (-7.93%), the Lexus RX 350 for $419.00 per month (-6.16%), and the Toyota RAV4 at $279.00 per month (-5.64%).

“It is clear manufacturers are making a final push to achieve year-end sales targets to close out 2019,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. “Just as we saw last year, many automakers continue to offer competitive pricing for non-luxury models to enable healthy competition against luxury holiday specials.”

The vehicles with the largest increased monthly payment are the Nissan Titan with a +36.87% increase, and the Nissan Altima with a +20.23% increase in price from October. The Nissan Titan is currently offered at $315.00 per month, while the Nissan Altima is offered for $229.

