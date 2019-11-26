Global Electric Vehicle Component Market is Set to Reach USD 119.9 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 32.3% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Component (Battery Pack [Battery Cell, Battery Management System (BMS), Battery Thermal Management System, Others], Motor, Controller, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, DC–DC Converter, High-Voltage Cable, Power Distribution Module, Thermal Management System, Vehicle Interface Control Module), by End Use (OEM, Aftermarket)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle component market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 119.9 billion by 2024. Global electric vehicle component market has been driven by several key factors, including government support for electric vehicle adoption, increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and reducing cost of components.



Battery pack category held the largest share in the electric vehicle component market in 2018

On the basis of component, the global electric vehicle component market is categorized into battery pack, motor, controller, electric vehicle supply equipment, dc–dc converter, high-voltage cable, power distribution module, thermal management system, and vehicle interface control module, wherein battery pack category held the largest share in the market in 2018. This is due to the fact that battery pack accounts for around 34–51% of the overall cost of electric vehicles, which makes the battery pack category the largest revenue contributor compared to others in the market.

Explore key industry insights in 57 tables and 35 figures from the 169 pages of report, " Global Electric Vehicle Component Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Component (Battery Pack [Battery Cell, Battery Management System (BMS), Battery Thermal Management System, Others], Motor, Controller, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, DC–DC Converter, High-Voltage Cable, Power Distribution Module, Thermal Management System, Vehicle Interface Control Module), by End Use (OEM, Aftermarket) "

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest share in the electric vehicle component market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the huge adoption of electric vehicles in the region, led by China, than any other region. Increasing environmental concern, and rising government support for electric vehicles in the form of subsidies are the major factors driving the demand for electric vehicles in China.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global electric vehicle component market are Siemens AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the components, battery pack category held the largest share in the market in 2018.

Of all the end use, the OEMs category contributes the largest revenue globally.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global electric vehicle component market on the basis of component, end use, and region.

Global Electric Vehicle Component Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Battery Pack Battery cell Battery management system (BMS) Battery thermal management system Others

Motor

Controller

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)

DC–DC Converter

High-Voltage Cable

Power Distribution Module (PDM)

Thermal Management System

Vehicle Interface Control Module (VCIM)

End Use Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Geographical Segmentation

Electric Vehicle Component Market by Region

North America

By Component

By End Use

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By End Use

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By End Use

*By Country – China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By End Use

By Country – Brazil, and Other Countries

