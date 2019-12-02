Jesuit High School Upgrades Gym Comfort System With Clarke & Rush Heating and Air

New HVAC System for Jesuit High School Athletes

Clarke & Rush was chosen to install new air conditioning and heating units at Jesuit High School Enhancing Athletes Indoor Comfort

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, December 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Clarke & Rush had the pleasure of working on an iconic Sacramento HVAC project. Over the summer, they received an invitation to bid on the HVAC project at the well known Fr. Joseph Barry S.J. Gymnasium at Jesuit High School.

Clarke & Rush was contracted to install new air conditioning and heating units at the school. The Sacramento HVAC contractor first removed three rooftop heat only air handlers, then reinstalled three new Trane air handlers fitted with chilled and hot water coils. Also, they fit all the water piping associated with the units with chilled and hot water coils. The addition of the chilled water helps with the cooling of the gym and theater providing a more comfortable learning environment for the students, staff, and spectators.

The project began in June and the total time spent on site was about two months. The gymnasium and adjacent gym annex heating and cooling systems were completed in August.

About Clarke & Rush

Clarke & Rush is a full-service Commercial and Residential HVAC company. For more than 5 decades, the family-owned company has been passionate about community partnerships and supporting the future of our great region.

HVAC installation is not all that this company does. Clarke & Rush offers a menu of home services including, window installation, plumbing, attic and wall insulation, gutter installation and more. They are your full-service contractors with the best trained and innovative technicians in the business.

“We were honored to be considered for the project. We know the Jesuit Board has many Sacramento Contractors to choose from. Our company sincerely values being involved in working with one of the most iconic private high schools in the region. Their team has been a pleasure to work with.

- Pat Rush, Owner Clarke & Rush

About Jesuit High School

Jesuit High School (JHS) is a Sacramento regional Catholic high school that provides young men with a life-building experience and delivers an academically rigorous college preparatory education to prepare graduates for lives of leadership and service. Home of “The Marauders”, JHS has one of the region’s most successful men’s athletic programs, more than 22 visual and performing arts offerings, a robust Honors and Advanced Placement curriculum including the innovative international AP Capstone Diploma Program, an award-winning robotics program, and a club for every passion.

The Gymnasium, named in honor of Fr. Joseph F. Barry, S.J. is commonly referred to by students and faculty as the Barry Gym and has served not only athletes but the student body and Jesuit community as a whole as a centerpiece on campus.



