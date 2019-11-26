TCOM, L.P., Global Leader in ISR Aerostat Solutions, Mints Platinum Award for Best Persistent Aerial Monitoring in 2019

TCOM, L.P., Global Leader in ISR Aerostat Solutions, Mints Platinum ASTORS Award for Best-in-Class Persistent Aerial Monitoring Solution for Homeland Security TCOM Tethered Aerostats Corporate Logo

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCOM, L.P., a global leader of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions of Lighter-than-Air Persistent Surveillance Tethered Aerostat platforms for Air, Maritime, and Land, is pleased to announce it has won the American Security Today's Platinum ASTORS Award for its Best-in-Class Persistent Surveillance Monitoring solutions for Homeland security.American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards prestigious program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. American Security Today is uniquely focused on the broader Homeland Security & Public Safety marketplace with over 75,000 readers at the Federal, State, and local levels of government as well as firms allied to the government.AST Names 2019 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Winners at the Javits Center in New York City. The 'ASTORS' Awards Luncheon featured an impassioned and compelling keynote address by William (Bill) Bratton, former police commissioner of the NYPD twice, the BPD, and former chief of the LAPD, on the history of policing in America and the evolution of critical communication capabilities in our post 9/11 landscape.Thousands of government and security industry and security and public safety professionals convened in New York City last week to meet with experts from over 350 industry-leading innovators and technical reps, at the Northeast's largest physical and I.T. security trade show to check out the latest in security technologies.The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today, to ensure our readers have the information they need to stay ahead of the competition, and keep our Nation safe – one facility, street, and city at a time.The event featured an impassioned and compelling keynote address by William J. Bratton, former police commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD) twice, the Boston Police Department (BPD), and former chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), as he walked attendees through 50 years of American policing history, the impacts on the communities, and the evolution of critical communication capabilities in our post 9/11 landscape.Recently, TCOM L.P. has won a contract valued at as much as $978,9 million to delivery modern aerostat surveillance systems to the U.S. Army for Tethered engineering, logistics, operations, and program management support. Army's Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T) delivers tactical and fixed site aerostats to exploit a full range of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), force protection, and communications capabilities to joint, interagency and multinational organizations.About TCOM, L.P.:TCOM, L.P. is a global leader of Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions of Lighter-than-Air Persistent Surveillance Tethered Aerostat platforms for Air, Maritime, and Land. By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments with complete persistent surveillance capabilities. TCOM is the only company in the world devoted to cost-effective LTA surveillance solutions with in-house aerostat and airship manufacturing, assembly, flight test, and training capabilities. To Learn how TCOM provides customers with innovation, responsiveness, and best value by leveraging our advanced technology, skilled workforce, and over 40 years of proven experience, please visit http://www.tcomlp.com



