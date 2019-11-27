GetDismissed.com Improves California Carpool Lane Ticket Dismissal Services

California Ticket Dismissal Service Develops Methodology for Fighting Vehicle Code 21655.5 (b)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Typically, carpool lane violations are given when a vehicle is not authorized to drive in the carpool lane. If the vehicle does not have a valid CAV (Clean Air Vehicle) sticker or has less than two passengers, an officer may write a ticket for a carpool lane ticket . Fortunately, GetDismissed.com has recently redeveloped their carpool ticket dismissal service that can help you contest your carpool lane violation. If you are successful, the judge will dismiss the ticket and save you money and potential points on your license.Using the Trial by Written Declaration process, ticketed drivers can put together a series of arguments that the citing officer will have to respond to in writing. Depending on the circumstances, GetDismissed.com has a series of convincing defense topics to convince the judge that the officer ticketed the wrong vehicle. If the officer cannot or does not respond, the ticket will be dismissed.The base fine for a carpool lane violation Vehicle Code 21655.5 (b) is $100 not including county penalty assessments. Depending on the county, these assessments can bring your total fine to over $500. Considering the costs, it’s well worth contesting this ticket with GetDismissed.com’s improved carpool lane ticket dismissal service.About GetDismissed.com:GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others.GetDismissed.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 580-3769 or Steve@GetDismissed.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information can be found at www.getdismissed.com Steve F. MillerGetDismissed.com+1 800-580-3769



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.