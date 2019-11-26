Konica Minolta Healthcare Advances the Future of Healthcare with New Innovative Imaging and IT Solutions at RSNA 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2019 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. will introduce new innovations in data analytics, digital radiography, enterprise image and data management, ultrasound solutions and alternate care markets at one of the world’s largest medical tradeshows. The company is exhibiting at RSNA 2019 in the South Hall, booth #2538.



X-ray that Moves takes center stage

Konica Minolta Healthcare will unveil the compact and efficient KDR® AU Advanced U-Arm with the unprecedented image acquisition capability of Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR)1, the next evolution in X-ray imaging. DDR, or X-ray that Moves, provides a cine loop of rapidly acquired, diagnostic-quality images depicting full views of articulatory mobility. When applied in musculoskeletal (MSK) applications, clinicians can assess changes in relationship of bones, ligaments and other anatomical structures through full range of motion to evaluate shoulders, knees, wrists and spine. In addition to producing dynamic sequences, the KDR AU also provides standard medical images for all anatomies. Today, clinicians rely on observing external motion and static X-rays to assess spine and joint stability; DDR has the potential to revolutionize how patients are diagnosed and transform the care pathway.

Emory Healthcare is the first healthcare institution in the world to install the KDR AU with DDR for orthopedic imaging. According to Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare and chief medical/quality officer for Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital, clinicians today are limited by the information that static X-ray can provide when evaluating pain and abnormal motion in the MSK system. For example, in a patient with lower back pain, two static X-ray images are taken with the patient leaning forward and the patient leaning backward.

“The ability to obtain that additional information on motion—whether it be the foot and ankle, upper extremities or the spine—opens up a whole new realm of possibilities to diagnose problems that cause pain in the musculoskeletal system. Today all we have is that static picture before and after the patient moves, and everything in between is a mystery. We don’t have anything like DDR in radiology, today,” Dr. Boden says.

Ultrasound for diagnostic and interventional precision

Further advancing musculoskeletal imaging, the Konica Minolta UGPro™ Solution unites the latest ultrasound technology and minimally invasive procedural innovations and biologics, with hands-on education, to improve clinical workflow and patient satisfaction at the bedside. The SONIMAGE® HS1 Compact Ultrasound System and the SONIMAGE® MX1 Portable Ultrasound System are designed with superior image quality and enhanced functionality for diagnostic and interventional precision. Optimized for musculoskeletal imaging, the HS1 System and the MX1 System feature Simple Needle Visualization (SNV™), an advanced algorithm that improves needle visibility especially in steep angle approaches to aid the clinician in guiding needle placement for interventional procedures.

“The SONIMAGE HS1 with SNV provides excellent needle visualization and image quality that enable us to diagnose and provide treatment with biologics all in the same appointment,” says Pradeep Albert, MD, with Medical Arts Radiology, a RadNet company. Dr. Albert’s practice has a dedicated room for interventional MSK or orthopedic procedures with the HS1 System. “Ultrasound delivers an immediate answer and guides treatment with a dynamic image that is at a lower cost than an MRI.”

Live ultrasound scanning demos will be held in the Konica Minolta booth throughout the meeting demonstrating the benefit of MSK ultrasound-guided diagnostics and interventions.

New PACS for specialty practices

Rede™ PACS2 is a new PACS from Konica Minolta Healthcare designed for specialty practices, including orthopedic, urgent care and family practice. Built on the proven Exa® Platform, Rede PACS is a web-based, zero-footprint solution that provides the features and tools needed to optimize and streamline imaging workflow with simplified tiered pricing based on annual study volume. The Rede PACS zero footprint viewer offers full diagnostic toolsets and viewing capabilities from any computer.

“Konica Minolta is dedicated to providing imaging and informatics solutions that meet the requirements of a myriad of imaging departments and facilities—from healthcare enterprises to small physician practices,” says Tim Kearns, Strategic Marketing Manager.

With server-side rendering, data is not transmitted to each workstation, providing exceptional speed for loading images and reducing unwanted exposure to patient data. Rede PACS includes Konica Minolta’s Custom Workflow Design Engine enabling each site to build its workflow based on the facility’s specific needs, as well as EHR integration and physician and patient portals.

Advanced analytics and cybersecurity a key focus for imaging and healthcare IT

Renowned for service and customer satisfaction, Konica Minolta Healthcare is bringing new insights to its customers with enhanced analytics and productivity dashboards from more systems and solutions. The Insights dashboards, providing analytics for the digital radiography CS-7 and Ultra systems and the Exa® Enterprise Imaging platform, collect and aggregate usage and productivity data to assist department optimization. Through simple analytic views, AeroRemote® Insights presents data daily on exam volume, reject rates and reasons, exposure levels, panel drop rates and more.

To further enhance cybersecurity, Konica Minolta Healthcare is launching a radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based solution for secure user authentication with a unique identification that aids in HIPAA compliance. With just one tap of the RFID badge, users can log into select Konica Minolta systems.

20/20 Imaging builds momentum in podiatry imaging market

20/20 Imaging, a division of Konica Minolta Healthcare, continues to build momentum in the US and Canada with multi-unit sales to hospitals and healthcare enterprises. The advanced PXS-710D High Frequency podiatry system delivers exceptional imaging performance and convenient patient positioning with multiple DR detector options. With broad appeal to a range of customers, the podiatry system has recently been installed in a VA medical center, multisite orthopedic practices and a podiatry school. It is also the only podiatry unit that has both UL/cUL and Health Canada certifications.

Pulmonary Imaging the focus of two sponsored Lunch and Learn sessions

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to clinical education, Konica Minolta Healthcare is sponsoring two Lunch and Learn sessions during the RSNA meeting.

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has studied the impact of DDR in the assessment of dyspnea and pulmonary diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A radiologist will discuss how DDR provides a unique clinical value that is different to other modalities in a Lunch and Learn session on Monday, December 2 at 12:30 pm in McCormick Center, Room S404AB during RSNA.

“With DDR, we can obtain both anatomical and functional information in one test. That is a game changer for radiography,” says Florence Doo, MD, radiology resident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “This technology has the potential to expedite clinical decision-making and patient care, supplanting traditional, static X-ray.”

Quantitative Imaging with AI is an area of growing interest with the potential to help radiologists be more efficient and effective in their clinical diagnosis. On Tuesday, December 3 at 12:30 pm in McCormick Center, Room S404AB, representatives from three imaging centers will discuss the clinical and business benefits of quantitative imaging using Lung Density Analysis™ for a detailed picture of where potential COPD is present in the lungs. The solution is part of an AI platform that will host multiple algorithms across vendors to provide a single worklist and workstation enabling maximum radiologist productivity.

1The KDR Advanced U-Arm with DDR is pending US FDA 510(k) clearance.

2Rede PACS will be coming soon.

