Upper Street Marketing Inc Announces the Completion of the Harvest of its Hemp Biomass Crop

In line with our vision to ensure a sustainable supply of raw materials for consumer-facing CBD products, hemp and CBD firm Upper Street Marketing (OTC: UPPR) recently announced the completion of the cultivation and harvesting of its various 2019 hemp crops.

The approximately 2 million pounds of hemp biomass crops have been cut from the UPPR fields in Colorado and are stored in the 100,000 square foot building in Center, Colorado.

CBD content COA’s have tested in various ranges with several testing over 10% CBD content. All 2019 crops have tested in 100% compliance with Colorado law regarding THC levels.

Joe Earle, the CEO of Upper Street and Growing Springs, said, “We are very pleased with our first hemp crop and the results of the testing for CBD content and low THC content. This is a crop that is very well suited to being extracted and turned into very valuable CBD crude oils, CBD isolates and CDB distillates. With what we have learned this year, we are very confident that we can expand our acreage for 2020.”

About Upper Street Marketing and CBD

An estimated 7% of Americans are currently consuming CBD products, with that population conservatively expanding 30% (to 45 million adults) by 2025. Now fully legal as a non-psychoactive product of industrial hemp, CBD has been promoted as an effective treatment for everything from arthritis to insomnia. To date, the only FDA-approved uses are for two rare forms of childhood epilepsy. With one of the only integrated “seed to consumer” platforms for participating in all phases of the industry from crop to value-added commercial and clinical product development, UPPR intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.

