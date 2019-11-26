2000 STUDENTS FROM OVER 500 SCHOOLS REGISTER IN TATAWWAR IN THE FIRST MONTH
Tatawwar brought to you by HSBC in partnership with Potential.com is supporting the next generation of social innovators.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a month of the launch of Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow’s Minds, from HSBC and Potential.com, over 2000 students across the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Algeria, have registered in the programme.
Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow’s Minds is an interactive online and face-to-face programme that brings together students aged 15 to 18, schools, parents and the business community to innovate for a sustainable future by addressing one of three United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals:
1. Climate Action
2. Human Health and Well-being
3. Clean Water and Sanitation
The programme offers a series of learning resources to support students as they develop their innovative ideas. The most promising will be invited to in-country workshops to be held in January across the region, to build their initial prototypes.
A panel of judges will then select the top 20 to participate in the final round in Muscat, Oman in April 2020, where they will develop their projects further with the aid of extensive coaching from industry leaders. The top three winners’ prototypes will be showcased at the HSBC sponsored UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, and will also receive cash prizes of USD 5,000, USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively.
Also this week, two of the Tatawwar previous rollout winners have launched their crowdfunding campaigns on Zoomal.com to kick start their projects. Samah Mohamed from Egypt and Zoya Naeem from the UAE have come up with innovative solutions to address the water scarcity challenge.
Students still have 20 days to register for the programme at www.tatawwar.com and submit their innovative solutions to be eligible for attending the workshops. Schools, parents, NGOs and any other partners who would also like to participate in empowering the next generation of social innovators are also invited to get in touch through the website.
HSBC in the MENAT region
HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in 9 countries across the region. HSBC has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Algeria. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 29.2% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.
This presence, the widest reach of any international bank in the region, comprises some 350 offices and around 10,500 employees. In the year ending 31st December 2018, HSBC in the MENAT region made a reported profit before tax of US$ 1,557m.
Potential.com
Potential.com is a global EdTech social enterprise that works with individuals, governments and corporates to support key social projects such as job creation, SMB and entrepreneurship development, workforce optimizations and Skills-to-job matching.
Governments and leading brands around the world, rely on Potential.com’s innovative empowerment platform to launch customized initiatives for their citizens and customers by helping them; startup, expand their businesses or enhance their corporate career.
