Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Outing Raises $30,000 for Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding

/EIN News/ -- DOVER, Del., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) recently presented a check for $30,000 to Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (SDTR). The donation represents proceeds raised from Tidewater’s Annual Charity Golf Outing held in August 2019.



“SDTR is truly excited to have been chosen as the beneficiary of the Tidewater Utilities’ Annual Charity Golf Outing,” said Scott Swingle, President of SDTR. “We would not be the same organization without the generosity of community partners like Tidewater Utilities. This support will help SDTR make measured improvement and commitment to the safety and accessibility for our disabled riders and families as they participate in this valuable program.”

Major sponsors of the outing included CoBank, Sensus, IG Burton, Alban Cat Rental, The Meoli Companies and National Metering Services, Inc. More than 50 Delaware merchants, restaurants, and service providers also contributed donations in the form of sponsorships and goods.

“Funds raised from this outing help make a meaningful impact on people in our service area,” said A. Bruce O’Connor, President of Tidewater. “We’re grateful to all those who once again helped make it a successful event.”

Tidewater is now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations seeking to be recipients of the proceeds from the August 2020 Charity Outing. Organizations interested in being considered must submit a completed application to Tidewater by December 31, 2019. Applications are available online at www.tuiwater.com . Results of the selection process will be announced in March 2020.

Tidewater has raised over $180,000 for many local organizations since the inception of the golf outing which attracts businesses, individuals and organization supporters.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Tidewater provides a wide range of water services including consulting, contract operations and maintenance, and bulk water supply. For more information about Tidewater, visit www.tuiwater.com .

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, is an investor-owned water and wastewater utility, serving customers primarily in central and southern New Jersey and Delaware. For additional information regarding Middlesex Water Company visit www.middlesexwater.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb6ab112-5be5-43fd-9051-31e806b590db

Tidewater Utilities Charity Outing Raises Funds for Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (Left to Right) Scott Swingle and Tom Peet of Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding accept a check for $30,000 from Bruce O’Connor and Joseph Cuccinello representing Tidewater Utilities, Inc. The check reflects the proceeds of Tidewater’s Annual Charity Golf Outing. Tidewater has raised more than $180,000 for various non-profit organizations through its charity outing over the last 12 years.



