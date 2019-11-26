Worldwide RNAi Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2030 - More Than $5.5 Billion in Capital has Been Invested by Various Private & Public Investors to Fund Research Activities in this Domain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition), 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with RNAi therapeutics. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies developing RNAi therapeutics, including information on phase of development (marketed, clinical, and preclinical/discovery stage) of pipeline candidates, target disease indication(s), key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory disorders, hepatic disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatological disorders, and others), type of RNAi molecule (siRNA, miRNA, shRNA, sshRNA and DNA), target genes, type of delivery system used, route of administration and special drug designations (if any).

A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, evaluating their respective product portfolios, type of RNAi molecule, target therapeutic areas, company size and year of establishment.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for different types of RNAi molecules. The trials were analyzed on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as registration year, current status, phase of development, type of RNAi molecule, regional distribution of clinical trials and enrolled patient population.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to RNAi therapeutics, since 2014. The analysis also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent type (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry/non-industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted), and patent valuation.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to RNAi therapeutics, which have been established till August 2019, based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, target disease indications, therapeutic area, type of RNAi molecule, financial details (wherever applicable), focus area of collaboration and most active players.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies engaged in this domain, between 2014-2019, including seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other offerings.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed oligonucleotide therapeutics, namely Defitelio, Exondys and Onpattro.

A review of emerging technology platforms and delivery systems that are being used for targeted therapeutic delivery, featuring detailed profiles of technologies.

Detailed profiles of drug candidates that are in the advanced stages of development (phase II/III and above), including information on their current development status, mechanism of action, route of administration, affiliated delivery technology, dosage, recent clinical trial results along with information on their respective developers.

An elaborate discussion on the use of miRNA as a potential biomarker, along with a list of diagnostic kits that are either available in the market, or likely to be approved in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the RNAi therapeutics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:



Key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, hematological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and others)

Route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, topical and intradermal)

Share of leading industry players

Type of RNAi molecule



Key geographical regions (US, Europe and Asia-Pacific)

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interview(s) held with Amotz Shemi, CEO, Silenseed.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

List of Chapters Covered



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Competitive Landscape

5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

6. Late Stage RNAi Therapeutics

7. Technology Platforms and Delivery Systems

8. Key Therapeutic Indications

9. Clinical Trial Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Recent Partnerships

12. Funding and Investment Analysis

13. Promotional Analysis

14. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

15. RNAi in Diagnostics

16. Service Providers for RNAi Therapeutics

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Conclusion

19. Interview Transcript(s)

20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations



Chapter Outlines



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market for RNAi therapeutics and its likely evolution in the short-mid term to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of RNAi therapeutics, including a discussion on their historical background and mechanism. In addition, it includes information on the type of RNAi molecule, along with their mechanisms of action and application areas. Further, the chapter features a discussion on the historical evolution of the domain, advantages and associated challenges, and the views of the regulatory authorities.



Chapter 4 includes information on over 150 RNAi pipeline candidates that are currently in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules, highlighting phase of development, target indication(s), key therapeutic areas, type of RNAi molecule, target genes, route of administration, mechanism of action and special drug designation (if any). Further, it presents the detailed overview of therapy developers, providing information on year of establishment, location of headquarters and company size. In addition, it features a logo landscape of product developers based on location of headquarters and company size.



Chapter 5 presents a three-dimensional bubble analysis of key players engaged in this domain, evaluating respective product portfolios, type of RNAi molecule, target therapeutic area, company size and its year of establishment.



Chapter 6 contains detailed profiles of drug candidates that are in the advanced stages of development (phase II/III and above). Each profile provides information on their current status of development, mechanism of action, route of administration, affiliated technology platform (if available), dosage, clinical trial results, along with information on respective developers.



Chapter 7 provides a list of technology platforms that are either available in the market or are being designed for the targeted delivery of RNAi drugs. In addition, it features brief profiles of some of the key technologies. Each profile contains details on the various pipeline molecules that have been/are being developed using the technology and patents associated with the technology.



Chapter 8 highlights the potential target indications (segregated by therapeutic areas) that are currently the prime focus of companies developing RNAi therapeutics. These therapeutic areas include oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory disorders, hepatic disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatological disorders.



Chapter 9 is an analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for different types of RNAi molecules. For the purpose of this analysis, we considered the clinical studies registered till September 2019, and analyzed them on the basis of various parameters, such as registration year, current status, phase of development, type of RNAi molecule, regional distribution of clinical trials, and enrolled patient population across different geographies.



Chapter 10 provides insights from a detailed patent analysis, presenting an overview of the filed/granted patents related to RNAi therapeutics since 2014. For this analysis, we looked at the patents that have been published by various players till March 2019. It also highlights the important information and trends associated with these patents, including patent type (granted patents, patent applications and others), patent publication year, regional distribution, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas and the leading industry/academic players (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted). The chapter also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 features an elaborate analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, since 2014. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely mergers/acquisitions, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, R&D agreement, and other agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain.



Chapter 12 presents details on various investments received by start-ups/small companies that are engaged in this domain. The chapter includes information on various types of investments (such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPO and subsequent offerings) received by the companies between 2014 and 2019, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 13 highlights the key promotional strategies that are being implemented by the developers of the already marketed oligonucleotide products, namely Defitelio, EXONDYS 51 and ONPATTRO. The promotional aspects covered in the chapter include details provided on the product website (covering key messages for patients and healthcare professionals), patient support offerings and informative downloadable content.



Chapter 14 presents an informed forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market, till the year 2030. It also includes future sales projections of RNAi therapeutics that are either marketed or in advanced stages of clinical development (phase II/III and above). Sales potential and growth opportunity were estimated based on the target patient population, likely adoption rates, existing/future competition from other drug classes and the likely price of products. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, hematological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and others), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, topical and intradermal), [C] share of leading industry players, [D] type of RNAi molecule and [E] key geographical regions (US, Europe and Asia-Pacific).



Chapter 15 discusses the use of miRNAs as potential biomarkers and enlists several miRNA biomarkers currently under investigation. In addition, the chapter provides the pipeline of diagnostic kits that have already been approved or are under development.



Chapter 16 provides information on the companies that are actively supporting the development of RNAi therapeutics market. These include contract manufacturers, contract researcher organizations and other service providers. In addition, the chapter includes an analysis based on parameters such as type of service provider, location of their headquarters and type of RNAi molecule.



Chapter 17 provides a detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the RNAi therapeutics market.



Chapter 18 summarizes the entire report. It presents the list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario.



Chapter 19 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides details of interview(s) held with Amotz Shemi, CEO, Silenseed.



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Companies Mentioned



23andMe

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Aglaia Oncology Fund II

Alcobra

Alethea Capital Management

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altogen Labs

Amgen

Amgen Ventures

AMSBIO

Arbutus Biopharma (previously Tekmira)

ARIZ Precision Medicine

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Ascletis Pharma

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), A*STAR

Atlas Venture

AUM LifeTech

Avecia Biotechnology

Avidity Biosciences

Axovant Gene Therapies

Bain Capital Life Sciences

Benitec Biopharma

Biogen

Biomics Biotechnologies (a GE Unit)

Bioneer

BioNTech

Biosettia

BioSpring

BioXcel Therapeutics

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Children's Hospital

Boulder Ventures

Brace Pharma Capital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Broadview Ventures

Calimmune

CAMP4 Therapeutics

C-Bridge Capital

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellecta

Celsion

Cenix BioScience

Charoen Pokphand Group

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Circuit Therapeutics

City of Hope National Medical Center

CN Bio Innovations

Cormorant Asset Management

Covance

Covidien

CR-CP Life Science Fund

Creative Animodel

Creative Biogene

CureDuchenne

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dharmacon

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Domain Associates

EcoR1 Capital

Eli Lilly

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec

Exiqon

Fidelity Biosciences

FOCUS Media Jiangnanchun Foundation

F-Prime Capital

GeneCopoeia

GeneCust

GeneDesign

GENEL

Genentech

GenePharma

Genesis Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Genzyme / Genzyme

Genomics England

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glycostem Therapeutics

Goldman Sachs

Gradalis

Gritstone Oncology

Guang'anmen Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences

Harvard University

Helmholtz Zentrum Mnchen

Hercules Capital

Histalim

HuaKong Equity Investment

Hugel

Ildong Pharmaceutical

Immunomedics

INKEF Capital

Institut national de la sant et de la recherche mdicale

InteRNA

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IthenaPharma

iTherapeutics

JAFCO

Janssen

Johns Hopkins University

Karolinska Institutet

Department of Inhalation Research, Korea Institute of Toxicology

Legend Sky Investment

Lincoln Park Capital Fund

Lonza

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biotech

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medison Pharma

miRagen Therapeutics

miReven

MirImmune

Mirimus

Moderna Therapeutics

Moore Venture Partners

MP Healthcare Venture Management

MRL Ventures Fund (MRLV)

Nant Capital

NantVentures

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), National Institutes of Health

National Institutes of Health

National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC)

Nitto Denko

Novartis

Novozymes

Oligoengine

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Omnia Biologics

OnCore Biopharma

OriGene Technologies

Oxford Finance

Partner Fund Management

PCI Biotech

Pfizer

Phio Pharmaceuticals (previously known as Rxi Pharmaceuticals)

Phyzat Biopharmaceuticals

QIAGEN

QianHai Fund of Funds

Qianhai Shenghui Investment

Quark Pharmaceuticals

RA Capital Management

Radboud University

Regen BioPharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics

Remeditex Ventures

ReNeuron

RiboBio

Rich Yield Capital

Santaris Pharma (Acquired by Roche)

Roivant Sciences

Rolling Boulder Investment

Rosetta Genomics

Rubicon Genomics

Samyang

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangel Biomedical Venture Capital

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Servier

Shanghai Biotechnology

Sigma-Aldrich

Signal Genetics

Silence Therapeutics

Silenseed

SIRION Biotech

Sirna Therapeutics (subsidiary of Merck)

Sirnaomics

siTOOLs Biotech

Skyline Ventures

Soluventis

SomaGenics

Souzhou Ribo Life Sciences

Spring Bank

Sylentis

Synthetic Genomics

t2cure

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tasly Pharmaceutical

Tavistock Life Sciences

The Alpha-1 Project

The Medicines Company

Tha Open Innovation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TPG Biotech

Transgene Biotek

transOMIC technologies

Transplant Genomics

Stanford University

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

University of Texas

University of Virginia School of Medicine

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Value Measured Investment

Vector Biolabs

Vir Biotechnology

ViThera Laboratories

Weston Biotechnology

WTT Investment

YuYu Pharma

Yuexiu New Industrial Investment

Yuhan

ZonMw: The Netherlands Organisation for Health Research and Development

