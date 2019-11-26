Ikänik Farms Completes Initial Heavy Metals Analysis of Sample Flower with Leading Colombian Laboratories

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Initial lab results indicate Ikänik’s Colombian production processes support stringent European pharmaceutical regulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. (TSXV:CQV.H) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ikänik International, Inc. (“Ikänik International”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ikänik Farms, Inc. (“Ikänik Farms”), represented by its medical division in Colombia, Pideka SAS (“Pideka”), has successfully completed initial heavy metals analysis of flower samples grown at “Casa Flores”, the Company’s state-of-the-art 80,000 sq. ft. cannabis camp located in Tocancipá, Colombia, currently under construction.

“We are pleased to present passing results from our initial heavy metals testing, which brings us one step closer to a commercially viable, pharmaceutical grade product,” said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik International.

The analysis was conducted by two internationally accredited laboratories (ISO 17025) belonging to the University Jorge Tadeo Lozano (“UTADEO”) and AGROSAVIA. Test results demonstrated the heavy metals content of the flower samples are within permissible limits proposed by the Council of Europe. Cannabis materials, which exceed these limits are deemed non-pharmaceutical grade and are thus ineligible for pharmaceutical exportation into the European Union.

Testing Methodology

Ikänik International provided UTADEO and AGROSAVIA with dried samples of three flower varieties grown at Casa Flores. Testing of these samples was conducted at two ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, UTADEO’s BIOSYSTEM laboratory and AGROSAVIA’s SOIL and WATER laboratory, to evaluate the levels of cadmium, lead and mercury present in the samples. The conclusion of the testing by both UTADEO and AGROSAVIA found the results of the samples to be within permissible limits, as set forth by European Pharmacopoeia, Europe’s legal and scientific benchmark for pharmacopoeia standards.

Ikänik International plans to perform further heavy metals and pesticide testing on six additional cannabis strains in the coming weeks. These strains being tested are intended for commercial production of medicinal cannabis at Casa Flores. Ikänik International is pursuing GMP-C certification for the Casa Flores facility in order to export pharmaceutical grade cannabis to international markets, namely Europe.

“The initial testing results from UTADEO are a testament to the sophistication of the production processes and quality control standards at our developing Casa Flores cannabis camp,” said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms. “We look forward to conducting further testing, as we continue to build out and pursue GMP-C certification for this facility.”

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands aimed to support global pharmaceutical demand, rooted in health and wellness, action sports and unified with passion. The company’s leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the nation’s most iconic vertically integrated “seed-to-sale”, “MNO” Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms’ operations are currently located in California and in Colombia, through its Pideka operations.

The Company previously announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Ikänik Farms whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ikänik Farms and the business of Ikänik Farms by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the security holders of Ikänik Farms.

