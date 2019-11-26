The Delma Group Announces Resignation of Director

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delma Group Inc. (CSE: DLMA) (the “Company” or “Delma”) announces today that Hubert Marleau has resigned from the Company's board of directors, effective November 19, 2019 so that he may focus his efforts on other professional duties.



“Mr. Marleau is among the founders of this company and has contributed to what it has become today and the foundation of tomorrow’s growth” said Henri Petit, Delma’s CEO.

Mr. Marleau was instrumental in achieving the public listing of the Company’s RTO and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Marleau for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours. Delma and the Board are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing a new independent director to fill the current vacancy.

About The Delma Group Inc.:

Delma operates in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-suite residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Company’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop- to-own strategy that enables the group to capture development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.delma.ca and www.sedar.ca. DLMA.CN

Source: The Delma Group Inc.

For more Information, please contact:

Bruno Dumais, CFO

T: 1.844.663.3562 (Ext. 102)

E: bruno.dumais@delma.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.