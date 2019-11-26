SNAIDERO USA PRODUCTS TO BE FEATURED AT CASACOR MIAMI 2019 IN SPACE DESIGNED BY YODEZEEN

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaidero USA is one of the sponsors of this year’s CASACOR Miami (Dec. 2-21, Brickell City Centre) and is participating in the show through a design collaboration with award-winning, international architectural and interior design studio, YODEZEEN.

CASACOR Miami is the most complete architecture, interior and landscaping design exhibition in North America. This year’s show will feature an international mix of 20 interior designers, presenting works that speak to “minimalism, maximalism, experiential, conceptual, organic design” and sustainability.

Participating studio, YODEZEEN (founded in 2011) has chosen several Snaidero USA products for the YDZN BAR, their showcase space at the exhibition. The design concept will include three very streamlined Snaidero kitchen cabinetry lines in ultra-modern finishes: WAY in Coal Oak wood, LOOK in Town Aluminum and anti-fingerprint stainless steel, and WAY Materia with a custom Eternal Noir silestone quartz finish by Cosentino. Completing the space will be products from the Snaidero USA Living Collection, including interior sliding doors in special ribbed glass.

“We are very excited to be part of this important, top-of-the-line show and to be able to collaborate with the talented team at YODEZEEN”, says Snaidero USA CEO, Alberto Snaidero. “Their body of work is exceptional and their design philosophy aligns perfectly with our products. We both focus on delivering very custom aesthetics with a contemporary, yet timeless feel and high architectural impact. We love the vision they are bringing to their CASACOR Miami space and how they have used our products to bring it to life.”

Throughout the decades of activity in North America, Snaidero USA has always been very active in the South Florida design scene. The company has two showrooms in the South Florida area: Snaidero USA Coral Gables (one of its three flagships) and Studio Snaidero Hollywood, an exclusive independent dealership owned by designer, Carlos Bustinza. Through its Multihousing Division, the company has also been the kitchen cabinetry supplier of choice for over 55 luxury high-rise projects developed in the area in the past 26 years, including the recent Brickell Flatiron, the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, and the Marina Palms Yacht Club.

Snaidero USA will host a by-invitation-only event at CASACOR on December 9. Mr. Snaidero will be in attendance, along with Snaidero USA VP, Giulio Petrilli, Director of Sales & Business Development, Jessica Cairncross, and the Coral Gables and Hollywood design teams.

###

About Snaidero USA

For decades, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive distributor of Snaidero’s Italian luxury kitchen cabinets in the Americas and today, it is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. Through a retail network of 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company offers affluent and ultra-affluent homeowners the best of made-in-Italy kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers such as Pininfarina, Massimo Iosa Ghini, and Michele Marcon. The kitchens, which have gathered a total of 33 international design awards (including 17 GOOD DESIGN™), are made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials through production processes with limited impact towards the environment. Recently, Snaidero USA added the ELEGANTE Bespoke and Living collections to the Snaidero kitchen offering. The new collections include a line of ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry designed exclusively for the Americas, plus high-end bathroom vanities, the Riquadro luxury storage systems, closet systems, and internal doors. All products are made in Italy.

Snaidero USA also supplies cabinetry for the luxury multi-housing industry, partnering with top developers like Howard Hughes Corporation, Fortune International Group, Turnberry, AEG, ASPAC Developments and the CMC Group, for over 190 projects completed to date. For more information, please visit www.snaidero-usa.com. Follow @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Anna Paola Snaidero Snaidero USA 3105168499 apsnaidero@snaidero-usa.net Denise Rodriguez Snaidero USA 3105168499 drodriguez@snaidero-usa.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.