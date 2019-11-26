Equatorial Guinea Launches ‘Year of Investment 2020’ Campaign

Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons spearheads yearlong effort to attract foreign direct investment in key sectors; Equatorial Guinea has opened multiple investment-ready projects, including modular refineries, an ammonia plant and a gold smelter; Underpinning the campaign are three national events, including Africa Oil & Investment Forum & Exhibition, April 1-3, 2020 in Malabo.

Building on the success of the “Equatorial Guinea 2019 Year of Energy” initiative, the Government of Equatorial Guinea has launched a new campaign to position the country as an international hub for energy and investment in 2020.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and supported by the African Energy Chamber, “Equatorial Guinea 2020 Year of Investment” is aimed at attracting foreign direct investment into key industries in Equatorial Guinea that will diversify the country’s economy, boost entrepreneurship, generate profit for investors and create jobs.

The campaign will showcase several of the preeminent opportunities in Equatorial Guinea and Africa’s energy industry, including modular oil refineries, an ammonia plant, a gold smelter and other projects spanning the energy value chain. Over the course of 2020, the Government plans to sign several new deals and break ground on game-changing projects.

Said H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons: “We have made clear that following the success of the ‘Year of Energy 2019,’ next year will be entirely dedicated to securing funding for investment-ready industrial projects. There is already huge excitement for these opportunities. Equatorial Guinea is ready to make deals and make 2020 a historic year of investment.”

In order to promote these opportunities several conferences and investment roadshows will take place throughout the year in and out of Equatorial Guinea. Underpinning the campaign are three national conferences, including the Africa Oil & Investment Forum & Exhibition (April 1-3, 2020), the second annual Oil & Gas Meeting Day (June 2020) and the Economic Forum (November 25-26, 2020).

To learn more about Equatorial Guinea Year of Investment 2020 please visit https://InvestinEG.com/. To submit a letter of interest and learn about investment opportunities and terms in Equatorial Guinea, please contact Mr. Oscar Berniko, Director General in charge of State Entities, at oscar.berniko@gmail.com.



