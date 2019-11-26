Printed Circuit Boards Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Printed Circuit Boards -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Printed Circuit Boards Industry

Description

The printed circuit board (PCB) is an independent module that connects electronic components present in various devices such as common beepers, computer systems, and radios. PCBs are the base for connecting various electronic devices and components to each other electrically by using tracks, signal traces or conductive pathways. It allows signals and power to be passed among physical devices. Most PCBs are made primarily from fiberglass or glass-reinforced plastics with copper traces. They provide a platform for the placement and interconnection of diverse components, modules and subsystems in electronic devices.

Many industries and applications use PCBS, which are constantly opening new fields of technological adoptions. Without PCBs and their applications, many modern technologies and products would not exist. Some factors behind the growth of PCB adoption in the global market include the development of enhanced durable circuit board and an expanding consumer electronics industry. The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the growth of the automotive and manufacturing sectors also expected to increase global market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2023, the highest rate among global regions, due to the presence of numerous electronics equipment manufacturing hubs. The APACregion is forecast to reach REDACTED and REDACTED in 2017 and 2023, respectively. The wide prevalence of consumer electronics, networking devices, computing equipment, and automotive manufacturers in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and India have spurred PCB suppliers to establish their facilities in the region to meet the demand of end-use customers.

North America also is a lucrative region for the PCB industry. TTM Technologies, Inc., Advanced Circuits, and Sanmina Corporation are some major players in that region’s PCB market. North America achieved an increased book-to-bill ratio compared to the previous year, which suggests healthy market development for years to come in the region.

Report Scope:

The market scope is defined through consideration of various end-user applications, including mobile phones and tablets, networking devices, instrumentation and scientific research, healthcare, defense, surveillance and aviation, energy, consumer electronics, computing and storage, industrial, automotive and transportation, and retail. Market estimates are classified on the basis of PCB types and geographic regions. Various types of PCBs covered in this report are one-to two-layer rigid, multilayer rigid, microvia or high-density interconnects (HDI), flex, and Rigid flex.

Report Includes:

- 113 tables

- An overview of the global market for Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

- Definition, types and characteristics of PCB adoption in end applications

- Discussion of the influence of internet of things (IoT), automotive and manufacturing sectors to the growth of PCB industry

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, TTM Technologies, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

AT&S

Company Overview

Financials

Products

ADVANCED CIRCUITS

Company Overview

AGY

Company Overview

CMK CORP.

Company Overview

COMPEQ

Company Overview

Financials

Products

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Company Overview

EVERETT CHARLES TECHNOLOGIES (XCERRA CORP.)

Company Overview

I3 ELECTRONICS, INC.

Company Overview

MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Company Overview

NAN YA PCB CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Products

NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD.

Company Overview

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

Company Overview

Financials

Products

SANMINA CORP.

Company Overview

SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Company Overview

SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Company Overview

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Company Overview

TRIPOD

Company Overview

Products

TTM TECHNOLOGIES

Company Overview

Financials

Products

UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Company Overview

Financials

Products

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD.

Company Overview

Financials

Products

Continued...

