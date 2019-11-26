Brandy Zwicker Shares Warning Signs of Lung Disease

10-year registered nurse, Brandy Zwicker, wants more people to know about the warning signs of lung cancer and how to protect their lungs

BISMARK, ND, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and women. Unfortunately, Brandy Zwicker is all too familiar with this fact when she discovered her father developed lung cancer and passed away soon after. Now, she’s on a mission to help as many people she can know the warning signs of the disease, and what strategies people can implement to protect themselves and those they love.“I can’t stress enough how important it is to pay attention to even the mildest of symptoms,” said Brandy. “One might disregard a persistent cough of little wheeze, but if it’s a consistent issue, then you should schedule an appointment with your doctor right away. Early detection could save your life.”Lung disease could be a number of illnesses, including asthma, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD. Paying attention to early warning signs can launch life-saving treatment before the disease gets worse or spreads.Warning signs include:-Chronic cough-Shortness of breath-Chronic mucus production-Wheezing-Coughing up blood-Chest pain-Labored breathing“Lung disease can be treatable and preventable,” said Brandy Zwicker . “I know it’s easy to forget about our lungs, but they are one of our most important organs. We must do whatever it takes to protect them.“You can keep your lungs healthy by first and foremost, not smoking,” said Brandy. “Smoke from cigarettes can make the air passages become more narrow, making it harder to breathe. It also destroys lung tissue.”“Another important factor to watch out for are indoor pollutants,” said Brandy. “These include radon, secondhand smoke, and other chemicals. You must also protect yourself from infection. Remember to wash your hands and carry hand sanitizer with you at all times.”“Oral hygiene and regular visits with your doctor are key. Let your dentist or doctor know if you experience any pain or infection,” said Brandy Zwicker.“Lastly, keep your lungs strong by exercising. Exercising keeps your lungs in working order, helps fight heart disease and produces endorphins, which aid in keeping your immune system and spirit up.”Want to read more health tips? Click here for Brandy Zwicker’s blog.About Brandy Zwicker Brandy Zwicker is a Bachelor of Science (BSN) Registered Nurse with ten years of nursing experience. Brandy has five children and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and other outdoor fitness opportunities. She enjoys running, spin cycle, yoga, weight training, basketball, and indoor rock climbing.



