Agricultural Insurance Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Description

This report focuses on the global Agricultural Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.

The leading manufactures mainly are PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential and XL Catlin. PICC is the largest player; its premiums of global market exceed 10.25% in 2016, followed by Zurich and Chubb.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop or livestock insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

In 2017, the global Agricultural Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Individual

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Crop/MPCI

Crop/Hail

Livestock

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agricultural Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agricultural Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

