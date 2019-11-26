Agricultural Insurance Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024
Description
This report focuses on the global Agricultural Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.
The leading manufactures mainly are PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential and XL Catlin. PICC is the largest player; its premiums of global market exceed 10.25% in 2016, followed by Zurich and Chubb.
Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop or livestock insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.
In 2017, the global Agricultural Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
PICC
Zurich (RCIS)
Chubb
QBE
China United Property Insurance
American Financial Group
Prudential
XL Catlin
Everest Re Group
Endurance Specialty
CUNA Mutual
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
CGB Diversified Services
Farmers Mutual Hail
Archer Daniels Midland
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Individual
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Crop/MPCI
Crop/Hail
Livestock
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agricultural Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agricultural Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
