WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Description

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) or energy-from-waste (EfW) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

The 'Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry, 2015-2025 Market Research Report' Is A Professional And In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry With A Focus On The Global Market. The Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Status Of The WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Manufacturers And Is A Valuable Source Of Guidance And Direction For Companies And Individuals Interested In The Industry.

Firstly, The Report Provides A Basic Overview Of The Industry Including Its Definition, Applications And Manufacturing Technolgy. Then, The Report Explores The International And Global Major Industry Players In Detail. In This Part, The Report Presents The Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, And 2015-2025 Market Shares For Each Company. Through The Statistical Analysis, The Report Depicts The Global Total Market Of WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry Including Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost/Profit, Supply/Demand And Global Import/Export.

The Total Market Is Further Divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type For The Competitive Landscape Analysis. The Report Then Estimates 2015-2025 Market Development Trends Of WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry. Analysis Of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics Is Also Carried Out. In The End, The Report Makes Some Important Proposals For A New Project Of WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry Before Evaluating Its Feasibility. Overall, The Report Provides An In-Depth Insight Of 2015-2025 Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry Covering All Important Parameters.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

EEW Energy from Waste

GGI

GreenEfW Investments Limited

Enerkem

Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy

Plasco Energy Group Inc.

IST

Wheelabrator Technologies

CNTY

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Thermal technologies

Biochemical reactions

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Renewable energy

Conservation of land

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Thermal technologies

2.1.2 Biochemical reactions

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Renewable energy

3.1.2 Conservation of land

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 EEW Energy from Waste (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 GGI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 GreenEfW Investments Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Enerkem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Plasco Energy Group Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 IST (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Wheelabrator Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 CNTY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 ConclusionTable Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume

Table EEW Energy from Waste Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of EEW Energy from Waste (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table GGI Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of GGI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table GreenEfW Investments Limited Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of GreenEfW Investments Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Enerkem Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of Enerkem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of Covanta Burnaby Renewable Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Plasco Energy Group Inc. Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of Plasco Energy Group Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table IST Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of IST (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Wheelabrator Technologies Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of Wheelabrator Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table CNTY Overview List

Table WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Business Operation of CNTY (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Figure Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global WTE (Waste-to-Energy) Market Growth 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

