Midwest Motorcoach Now Offers Bus Rentals and Charters for Social Events

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Illinois-based company, Midwest Motorcoach, has recently announced that they will now be providing a range of charter bus services that can be hired for different social events. This comes at just the right time of year when so many individuals are busy planning social gatherings to celebrate the festive season.

At the moment, the company is able to provide a wide range of luxury coaches, mini coaches and even ADA vehicles that will allow event planners to ensure that their guests are able to arrive at their destinations in style, safely and on time.

In addition to the vehicles, Midwest Motorcoach provides drivers who are highly experienced and extremely attentive. This ensures complete passenger safety from the time of boarding to the time that guests arrive at a designated social event. Drivers are also always willing to lend a hand to passengers whenever required.

Coaches provided by the company are able to carry up to 55 passengers with comfortable reclining seats, restroom facilities, climate control, DVD video monitors, overhead storage and Wi-Fi. These can be hired for nights out on the town for large groups or even out of town trips.

Mini-coaches are also available for smaller groups that want to plan social events without having to worry about having guests drive home afterwards and these are available in 14, 16, 25 and 31 seat options. The smaller vehicles are more suited to local trips.

The company has also ensured that disabled passengers will be able to travel comfortably with their range of fully equipped ADA vehicles. Motorcoach, mini coach and school bus options are available for these rentals as well.

Coaches and experienced drivers can be hired for local and many out of town trips, as the company caters for routes throughout Illinois, the North Shore parts of Chicago and Southern Wisconsin.

Clients who are keen to hire a coach but aren’t sure how to go about planning their special event can obtain assistance by visiting the ‘Plan your Event’ page on the company’s website. Here, they will be able to provide information regarding the type of coach required, pickup and drop-off locations, the amount of people being transported and which amenities will be needed for the trip.

Potential clients and anyone else who is interested in finding out more about the various charter bus services that Midwest Motorcoach currently provides can do so here: https://gomidwest.us .

About Midwest Motorcoach:

Midwest Motorcoach is a family-owned company that has been providing transportation services in the form of luxury coaches, mini coaches, ADA vehicles and school buses to clients in Illinois, the North Shore area of Chicago and Southern Wisconsin since 1954. The company is situated at 1134 US-41 in Gurnee, IL and can be contacted by calling 1-847-440-3710 or filling out the quick and easy contact form on the company’s website.





