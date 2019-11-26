Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Sale of Garland, TX Franchise Territory

/EIN News/ -- Goal to Sell 30 New Franchise Territories by December 31, 2020



Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry and an operator of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has sold a new franchise covering the territory of Garland, TX.

Garland, located within the Dallas Metroplex, is a natural fit that will complement Simplicity Esports’ existing nationwide network of 47 esports gaming center locations. With an anticipated grand opening in 2020, the Garland location, as well as all future franchises, will be exclusively branded as Simplicity Esports gaming centers.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, commented, “Our goals are to operate 85 esports gaming centers, 20 of which are corporate owned, to own a spot in a franchised game league, and to sell 30 new franchise territories by the end of 2020. The sale of the franchise in the important Garland market is meaningful to the achievement of those goals.”

Simplicity Esports is continuing to implement its previously disclosed strategy to transition its existing centers to a more personal computer-centric esports atmosphere, while still offering Xbox consoles. The Company will also continue to convert its existing PLAYlive Nation gaming centers into Simplicity Esports branded gaming centers.

In July 2019, Simplicity Esports completed the acquisition of PLAYlive Nation, Inc., expanding its nationwide footprint and furthering its mission to bring esports to the masses. Once opened, the Garland location will participate in all national esports tournaments, along with the Company’s other existing 47 esports gaming centers.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, Smite®, and various other titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, and Smite® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Fortnite® tournaments adhere to the Fortnite® event license Terms. This event is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com



