Analysis on the World's $837M+ Aircraft Soft Goods Market, 2019-2024 - Organic Growth of the Aircraft Industry, Cabin Upgrades, and Safety are the Key Market Drivers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Soft Goods Market by Aircraft Type, by Product Type, by Material Type, by End-User Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft soft goods market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 837.8 million in 2024.



Organic growth of the aircraft industry is the major driver of the sustainable demand for lightweight material in the aircraft industry. Boeing and Airbus had a combined total order backlog of 13,048 commercial aircraft as of 31st December 2018. These huge pile of order backlogs of commercial aircraft will allow both airframers to roll out their aircraft continuously for the next nine years at current build rates.

However, they have strategically been raising the production rates of their key commercial aircraft programs in order to deliver aircraft to their widespread clients at a shorter period of time. Also, they have been introducing fuel-efficient variants of their best-selling aircraft programs with the purpose to address the biggest requirement of the airline industry, which is the fuel-efficient aircraft. This is likely to engender a greater demand for soft goods in the OE segment in the foreseeable future.



Cabin upgrade is another factor creating a significant opportunity for soft goods. In general, first- and business-class cabins are frequently refurbished than the economy class cabins. Also, airlines profitability is having a major impact on discretionary spending on upgrades. Lower crude oil prices allowed airlines to make more profit, thus, spending more on cabin upgrades, such as interior modification and replacement of carpets, seat, and curtains.



Safety is another factor that is again boosting the demand for soft goods in aircraft cabin interiors. For instance; aircraft seats are required to withstand a dynamic 16g force. In the 16g test, two distinct dynamic tests are conducted, which ultimately stimulates the loads that could be expected in an impact-survivable accident. This helps the passengers to survive in case of a fatal accident. The selection of materials for the seating application largely depends upon such regulations. Nylon yarn excels in most of the parameters with the advantages of being light in weight.

Segmentational Analysis

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; an introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x; and an increasing demand for cabin retrofit of the large aircraft fleet are likely to offer a sustainable growth platform for soft goods in this segment in the coming years.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into Seats, Carpet, Curtains, and Others. Seats are likely to remain the most dominant segment of the global aircraft soft goods market over the next five years, driven by a high demand for seats for OE as well as a retrofit in the commercial aircraft segment coupled with an increasing demand for comfortable, aesthetically excellent, and lightweight seat and armrest covers. Whereas, carpet, another considerable segment, is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a large surface area of aircraft flooring.



Based on the material type, the market is bifurcated into Nylon Yarn, Natural Leather, Synthetic Leather, Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric, Polyester Fabric, and Others. Nylon yarn is the most widely used material in the market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is considered an ideal material for producing carpets, seat covers, and curtains for aircraft interiors. Wool/nylon blend fabric, natural leather, synthetic leather, and polyester fabric are the other major materials used in the manufacturing of soft goods for the aircraft industry. They also offer sizeable growth opportunities in the coming years.



Based on the end-user type, the aftermarket segment is projected to maintain its dominance and is also likely to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The rising fleet size of commercial aircraft and increasing demand for advanced lightweight soft goods products to the replace the old ones are the major driving forces behind the significant growth of the aftermarket segment.



Based on regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by both OE as well as aftermarket segments. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has the presence of almost all the major aircraft OEMs including Boeing, Airbus, Cessna, and Gulfstream. Rising commercial aircraft fleet size in the region is likely to further boost the overall demand for soft goods in the aircraft industry in the foreseeable future.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising aircraft fleet size.



The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, soft goods suppliers, distributors, OEMs, and airlines. The key soft goods companies are Anker, Botany Weaving Mill Ltd., Desso Group, E-Leather Ltd., Haeco, Lantal Textile AG, Mohawk Group, and Tapis Corporation. The key aircraft OEMs & Airlines are Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, ATR, Embraer, COMAC, Irkut, Sukhoi, Air Canada, British Airways, and United Airlines. The regional expansion, the formation of long-term contracts, and the development of innovative soft goods are some of the major strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.



The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Soft Goods Market - Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Classification

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Product Type

2.2.3. By Material Type

2.2.4. By End-User Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Market Drivers

2.4. Market Constraints

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

2.6. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.7. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.8. Porter's Five Force Model

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Constraints

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.9. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Regional Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.4. General Aviation Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.5. Military Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.6. Helicopter Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



4. Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis - By Product Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Carpets: Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.3. Seat Covers: Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.4. Curtains: Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

4.5. Others: Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



5. Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis - By Material Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Nylon Yarn-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Natural Leather-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Synthetic Leather-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Polyester Fabric-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.7. Other material-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis - By End-user Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. OE-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Aftermarket-based Aircraft Soft Goods Market Trend & Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis - By Region

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. North American Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis

7.3. European Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis

7.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis

7.5. Rest of World's (RoW) Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

8.3. Presence by Material Type

8.4. Geographical Presence

8.5. New Product Launches

8.6. Strategic Alliances: Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations etc.

8.7. Expert Opinion

8.8. Market Share Analysis



9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

9.2.4. Market Attractiveness by End-user Type

9.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region Type

9.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.3. Growth Matric Analysis

9.4. Emerging Trends

9.5. Key Success Factors



10. Company Profiles of Key Players

10.1. Botany Weaving Mill Ltd.

10.2. Desso Group

10.3. E-Leather Ltd.

10.4. Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (HAECO)

10.5. Lantal Textile AG

10.6. Mohawk Group

10.7. Tapis Corporation

10.8. The Anker Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94q1kq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.