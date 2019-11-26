Online Gaming Market in Europe 2019: Analysis, Share, Trends, Application and Forecast To 2024 | Betting, Casino & Poker

Online Gaming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Gaming Industry

Description

Online gaming has been a popular source of entertainment for the people in Europe. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region with rising use of smartphones. The growth rate for mobile gaming in this region is expected to be higher than computers. Mobile gaming market in Europe is forecasted to rise in the coming years with the rapid adoptions of smartphones.

The rise in affordability of the people of the region is expected to result in higher spending on digital games in the next few years and thereby surge in adoption of digital gaming. The transformational shift from traditional to online gaming has positively impacted the market. Online betting is the largest segment of the online gaming market due to ease of use and is further expected to remain the major segment of the market. Live casino is the fastest growing segment within the online casino market, which contributed to the increasing share of online casino in the market.

Geographically, the UK dominated the European online gaming market owing to ease of rules and regulations regarding playing. In the coming years, despite the United Kingdom being the largest market, other countries in Europe are estimated to see a higher growth rate. Increasing use of smartphones, desktops, and tablets would result in significant growth in online gaming in the region.

The adoption of local regulations by countries in Europe has changed the competitive scenario and in future, many countries are expected to be locally regulated, which means taxes on revenue and tougher regulations rules for companies. The online gaming companies are expanding their businesses through marketing spending, innovations and acquisitions in the region.

The report “European Online Gaming Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Europe.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Betsson AB, LeoVegas, Kindred Group, and Mr Green.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3616576-european-online-gaming-market-betting-casino-poker-industry

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Online Gaming

1.2 Characteristics of Online Gambling

1.3 Comparison of Online Gaming to Traditional Gaming

1.4 Regulations in European Countries

2. European Gaming Market

2.1 European Gaming Market by Value

2.2 European Gaming Market Forecast by Value

2.3 European Gaming Market by Mode

2.4 European Land Based Gaming Market by Value

2.5 European Land Based Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3. European Online Gaming Market

3.1 European Online Gaming Market by Value

3.2 European Online Gaming Market Forecast by Value

3.3 European Online Gambling as % of Total by Country

3.4 European Online Gaming Market by Segment

3.5 European Online Betting Market by Value

3.6 European Online Betting Market Forecast by Value

3.7 European Online Betting Market by Country

3.8 European Online Casino Market by Value

3.9 European Online Casino Market Forecast by Value

3.10 European Online Casino Market by Country

3.11 European Live Casino Market by Value

3.12 European Live Casino Market Forecast by Value

3.13 European Online Poker Market by Value

3.14 European Online Poker Market Forecast by Value

3.15 European Online Gaming Market by Mode

3.16 European Mobile Gaming Market by Value

3.17 European Mobile Gaming Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Mounting Economic Growth

4.1.2 Strong Mobile Gaming Growth

4.1.3 Escalating Live Casino Market

4.1.4 Increasing Use of Mobile Phones, Computer and Tablets

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Consolidation Trends

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Virtual Money

4.2.3 Adoption of VR and AR Technologies

4.2.4 Adoption of e-Sports

4.2.5 Sweden Gambling Re-regulation Progress

4.2.6 Local Regulations for Online Gaming

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Higher Taxes

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Gaming Tax (% of Revenue) by Company

5.2.2 Europe Betting Duties % by Company

5.2.3 Europe Marketing (% of Revenue) by Company

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3616576-european-online-gaming-market-betting-casino-poker-industry

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Betsson AB

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 LeoVegas

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Mr Green Group

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Kindred Group Plc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Figures

European Gaming Market by Value (2013-2017)

European Gaming Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

European Gaming Market by Mode (2017)

European Land Based Gaming Market by Value (2013-2017)

European Land Based Gaming Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

European Online Gaming Market by Value (2013-2017)

European Online Gaming Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

European Online Gambling as % of Total by Country (2017)

European Online Gaming Market by Segment (2017)

European Online Betting Market by Value (2013-2017)

European Online Betting Market Forecast by Value (2018-2022)

European Online Betting Market by Country (2017)

European Online Casino Market by Value (2013-2017)

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3616576

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.