Wealth Management Platform Market Predicted to Reach US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027

PUNE, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Europe was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America wealth management platform market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to the increasing spending in the wealth management industry in the region.

Global Wealth Management Platform Market - Companies Mentioned

• Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

• Comarch SA

• Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

• Finantix SpA

• Fiserv, Inc.

• InvestEdge, Inc.

• Profile Software

• SEI Investments Company

• SS and C Technologies, Inc.

• Temenos Headquarters SA

Market Insights

Growing inclination towards robo-advisory model expected to boost the market

The financial sector is continually integrating new technologies for providing financial services to its customers in cheaper as well as more efficient ways. These advanced and innovative technologies started gaining acceptance after the global financial crisis of 2007−08, during which strong regulations on traditional banks were imposed, and developments in the IT industry enhanced the incentives for the growth of nonbank as well as technology-based financial companies. For instance, the technological revolutions in the finance sector comprise mobile payments, ATMs (i.e., automated teller machines), and trade finance using blockchain. The technological interruptions in the field of wealth management services include robo-advisors, automated financial advisors designed to compete with human advisors. The robo-advisors provide information regarding various investment strategies related to a different goals, such as saving for large expenditures, retirement, and managing a stream of income to handle expenses more efficiently. The advantages of robo-advisory management wealth services over traditional services, involving human advisory, include easy accessibility, affordability, and the ability to offer their clients the option to obtain financial advice as well as handling investments at any time, from any place, with the help of an Internet connection. Robo-advisory allows the wealth management players to provide their services at low fees, permitting them to expand into their target market.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in wealth management platform market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: In November 2019, StratiFi Technologies, a US-based company integrates SS and C Technologies’s Black Diamond Wealth Platform to increase risk analysis and compliance capabilities for registered investment advisor (RIA) companies.

2019: Temenos Headquarters SA declared that ABN AMRO Bank N.V., a Dutch bank has gone live with Temenos’ WealthSuite platform, which would strengthen the bank’s international operations for corporate and private banking.

2018: In August 2018, InvestEdge, Inc., partnered with Midland States Bank, a US-based bank which is swiftly growing wealth management business with around US$ 3.0 Bn in assets. Through this partnership, the bank would become a direct client of the company. It would benefit from greater control over its wealth management platform and flexibility in offering solutions to clients.

