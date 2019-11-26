Progyny, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference[s]

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, and Pete Anevski, President, CFO and COO, will participate in Piper Jaffray’s 31st Annual Healthcare conference on Thursday, December 5th.

A live audiocast and replay of Mr. Schlanger’s fireside chat will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com .

[Mr. Schlanger and Mr. Anevski will also participate in the Citi 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 11th. The format of that event is one on one meetings and no audiocast will be available.]

About Progyny

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been named a CNBC 50 Disruptor for three years in a row, to the INC. 5000, Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC, and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for two years in a row. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

For Further Information, Please Contact: Investors: James Hart investors@progny.com Media: Selena Yang media@progyny.com



